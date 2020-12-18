Alan Smith weekend preview: Leicester could catch Tottenham out at their own game

Threats: Jamie Vardy and James Maddison (Pool via REUTERS)

Riding high or not, Jose Mourinho must be a little worried that Tottenham lean so heavily on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Brilliant as they are in tandem and as individuals, the duo carry too much responsibility in scoring 80 per cent of the team's league goals so far.

Injuries to one or both would obviously ask a lot of questions. Mind you, so might Jamie Vardy and Co, who almost rival Spurs for counter-attacking prowess.

Winning five of their opening six away games probably proves the point. The Foxes leap forward at tremendous pace, with James Maddison releasing early passes to the super-quick Harvey Barnes and Vardy.

It is clearly a threat Mourinho will be ready for, just as Brendan Rodgers will guard against getting caught on the break.

Mourinho claimed the best team lost at Anfield on Wednesday. He won't mind, I'm sure, if the worst team wins here.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

No wonder Roy Hodgson was incensed by Christian Benteke's dismissal against West Ham on Wednesday.

Not only did it show a complete lack of understanding of the game by the officials, it robs Palace of a player totally re-energised after so long toiling in the doldrums.

To be honest, I had given up on Benteke (below), but three goals in as many games have given Palace their old player back, the one deadly in the air, a proper handful for defenders. And that kind of threat would obviously be handy against the champions, former employers of both Hodgson and Benteke.

That said, Palace are much better equipped these days to cope with his suspension.

Eberechi Eze has taken to the Premier League very well indeed. Furthermore, he seems to be on the same wavelength as Wilfried Zaha. Selhurst Park awaits an interesting tussle.

Getty Images

Newcastle vs Fulham

The fact Aleksandar Mitrovic cannot get a game is testament to Fulham's progress over the past few weeks.

At the beginning of the season, the big man looked like the team's best hope of making a dent in opposing defences.

Story continues

Since then, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova-Reid have stepped forward to give Scott Parker some welcome alternatives.

Lookman, in particular, is bringing the energy and ideas that Everton hoped to benefit from on signing him four years back.

But the boy wasn't ready, so signed for

RB Leipzig where he had been on loan. Unfortunately, that didn't work out either, hence this loan agreement with the Cottagers.

For some players, it takes a while to find the right home. Maybe Lookman has found his on the banks of the Thames.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.