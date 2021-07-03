Alan Shearer: Something special is happening with England... roll on Euros semi-final

(Pool via REUTERS)

England legend Alan Shearer believes “something special” is happening after Gareth Southgate’s side booked a spot in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions secured a spot in the final four with a 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

They will now face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night and fans are dreaming of the side reaching the final.

Shearer, who captained England during his playing career, is no different and he believes supporters are right to dream.

“I feel as if they (England) are growing and getting better with every game. Something special is happening and roll on Wednesday,” he told the BBC.

“Another tick for Gareth Southgate - he has come up with another formation, he has put in Jadon Sancho and all his decisions again have worked perfectly. He is not influenced by what goes on outside the camp.

“He is making all of the decisions and he is making all of the right decisions.

“The nation, our country is looking at Harry Kane because he is such a special player and when it doesn’t happen it will not be nice - but he will be on top of the world again.”

Read More

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire ‘not settling for Euros semi-final’ after England thump Ukraine

Fearless England let loose as Gareth Southgate’s golden touch sees stylish Euros semi-final warm-up

England fans euphoric as Three Lions cruise to victory over Ukraine

England fans celebrate as Three Lions surge into Euro 2020 semis