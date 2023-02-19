Alan Shearer names two things that must happen for Arsenal to win the Premier League

Former England football captain Alan Shearer has become the latest victim of British Airways’ baggage woes (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Thomas Partey holds the key to Arsenal completing their mission to win the Premier League title, according to Alan Shearer.

The pundit, who won the trophy with Blackburn in 1995, has stated that injuries will be the big issue in potentially derailing the Gunners’ bid after Saturday’s 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

A back problem has kept Partey out of action for the past couple of weeks and he is expected to return this month, while Gabriel Jesus is another absent key player.

Shearer told Match of the Day, via Metro: “I know Thomas Partey is out injury at the moment, but if Arsenal can get him back and then have a little bit of luck between now and the end of the season with keeping their key players fit, I think they will do it, I really do.

“Based on the second-half, Arsenal deserved the three points today. But they didn’t just get the win, they sent a message out to Manchester City too.

“Sometimes you just need to find a way to win and they did that in the second-half.

“When you look back at the game against Man City, they made two huge errors and got punished for them. They missed some big chances as well and that was the difference between the teams.”