Alan Partridge’s From the Oasthouse is back – with anecdotes, ‘intimate details’ and more

Hannah J Davies, Hollie Richardson, Hannah Verdier and Alexi Duggins
·6 min read

It’s been a big week for snazzy, multi-part narrative podcasts, not least for the Guardian itself. Can I Tell You a Secret? – the disturbing story of a cyberstalker who tormented several women over a decade – went to No 1 in Apple’s podcast charts over the weekend. Elsewhere, Hoaxed – Tortoise’s satanic panic-themed follow-up to its hit show Sweet Bobby – has been riding high and the BBC’s Missing Cryptoqueen returned for a new limited run, as the search for financial fraudster Dr Ruja Ignatova continues.

What do all three shows have in common? On the surface it might seem simple: they’re all true crime-adjacent series, with rich narratives about stranger-than-fiction events. But – more than that – these are character studies which build a picture of their protagonists … even when they’re not there. In the case of Can I Tell You a Secret?, prolific cyberstalker Matthew Hardy is behind bars, with Sirin Kale analysing his troubled interior life through her interactions with others – most powerfully his own mother. In Hoaxed, Alexi Mostrous searches for a man who coached his stepchildren into making vile false allegations – a process later described as “torture” by a judge – making careful use of the children’s police interviews. Cryptoqueen continues to expertly jigsaw together a portrait of Onecoin wrong’un Ruja Ignatova, even as her current whereabouts remains unknown for a fifth year running.

All of this digital breadcrumb-sifting could make for painfully boring podcasting but, in all three cases, these are shows which do their absent main characters justice. It doesn’t always work, but – when it does – the not-quite-a-protagonist can, ironically, be the most vivid pod character of all.

Hannah J Davies
Deputy editor, newsletters

Picks of the week

Eliza: A Robot Story
Widely available, episodes weekly from Monday
Voiced by Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds, Eliza is the world’s first emotional robot in this chilling eight-part series that forces you to examine the real issues behind the story – specifically coercive control. Eliza is owned by Him (Arthur Darvill) and lives life according to his desires and needs. Created by Emma Hickman and the Pankhurst Trust, it marks National Domestic Violence Month and is as fascinating as it is pressing. Hollie Richardson

The Film Quiz Podcast
Widely available, episodes weekly
Nick Helm is your host for this movie quiz, filmed in front of a live audience with celebrities including Sooz Kempner, Richard Herring and Jordan Brooks. There’s much “What’s your favourite film?” preamble, before the panellists get down to the not very serious business of having their film knowledge tested, with banterous distractions. Hannah Verdier

From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast
Audible, all episodes out now
Partridge is back for that vital second series, determined to free the podcast genre from “posh Guardian journalists who shorten their names to three letters”. And he does just that, hardly drawing a breath before he throws out Alan-esque anecdotes. Of course, he goes wild swimming at one point, but will the River Ouse be kind? HV

FOMO
Widely available, episodes weekly
This illuminating series features young people on journeys through the bits of history “people aren’t talking about enough”. Think a 16-year-old Northern Irish host looking at why her Protestant school teaches different history to a Catholic one, or a Glaswegian émigré from Uganda tackling the legacy of the British empire she wasn’t taught in school. Alexi Duggins

Unearthed: Journeys into the Future of Food
Widely available, episodes weekly
This excellent Kew Gardens series is an intelligent look at an increasingly urgent topic: our failing food systems. Hosts such as the Guardian’s James Wong have fascinating interviews with luminaries including Radio 4 Food Programme’s Dan Saladino. AD

There’s a podcast for that

Chiara Hunter and X Factor alum Diana Vickers host Ki &amp; Dee: The Podcast.
Chiara Hunter and X Factor alum Diana Vickers host Ki & Dee: The Podcast. Photograph: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

This week, Hannah Verdier picks five of the funniest podcast hosting duos, from a double act specialising in non-blokey banter, to a pair who give Vanessa Feltz the icon status she surely deserves

Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen & Suzi Ruffell
In a world packed with two-blokes-bantering podcasts, Allen and Ruffell offer a soothing take on love, life, culture and anything they fancy. The fact that the comedians are the most laid-back purveyors of chat you’ll ever hear is a large part of their charm, whether they’re rating carbs or bragging about winning dog shows. They’re the best friends who ramble like no one’s listening – except plenty of people are. Just don’t get them started on the rights and wrongs of a street party buffet.

Ki & Dee: The Podcast
If it’s happened to Chiara Hunter and Diana Vickers (yes, the girl who hadn’t heard of shoes on The X Factor), they’ll write a song about it. What started out as lockdown living room fun evolved into a podcast in which the two-headed viral sensation welcome guests, dish out advice, and sing joyful tributes to Jack Grealish. Like the flatmates you actually wouldn’t mind living with, they showcase their flawless millennial humour on subjects ranging from sexual frustration to Cuban heels.

The Antidote
The world is “a dumpster fire,” according to Amy Aniobi and Grace Edwards, best friends, work wives and writers on the TV comedy Insecure. Their answer? This podcast, which is all about joy. They love a good swear and never hold back, even when they’re cackling about useless advice from officials versus what would really happen if New York was hit by a nuclear bomb. But, mostly, it’s all about self-care and all the good stuff in life. Guests including Tracee Ellis Ross enjoy a dose of the pair’s trademark warmth while they discuss plant parenting and positive self-talk.

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper
Listening to a married couple bang on about their life could be “Who-puts-the-bins-out?”-boring, but TV presenter Dommett and his model wife Cooper are a delight. They whip through various things they’ve never done together, whether it’s weightlifting, going on a speed boat, enjoying a Magic Mike matinee, or, er, spending time in a sensory deprivation tank. Cooper is no nodding sidekick, and as the podcast has evolved she frequently gets the upper hand – and a great deal of pleasure out of mocking her husband.

A Gay and a NonGay
Barr (the aforementioned Gay) and Hudson (the Non) have a knack for covering issuesincluding pronouns, sobriety and whether or not Love Island is homophobic with a side order of their friendly humour. If you haven’t sampled their delightful show, start with the Vanessa Feltz episode, where they embrace the iconic presenter and she tells them all about her awe at attending a “fabulous lesbian fandango fiesta”. Elsewhere – with some lighthearted encouragement – Judas Priest’s Rob Halford gives them his philosophy on life, and a whole load of metal tales.

Why not try …

  • Tales of queer self-discovery, featuring guests including Tegan and Sara’s Tegan Quin in Come Out, Come Out.

  • Chilling true crime in 70s Yorkshire, as The Devil Within returns for a look at an exorcism – and a murder.

  • Radiolab’s kid-friendly spin-off, Terrestrials, looks at our weird and wonderful natural world.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019 campaign

    Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton (4-10) has dropped a CFL record-tying 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium. And with the Elks' faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they'll host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) on Saturday night. The combination of an Edmonton loss and Saskatchewan win over Winnipeg on Friday night would eliminate the Elks from playoff contention. Edmonton is 0-6 at home this season, having been outscored 214-101. Five of those l

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez on 'Hustle', what Gasol & Calderon told him about Toronto

    Juancho Hernangomez discusses why he wanted to become a Raptor and the insight Marc Gasol and Jose Calderon offered him about Toronto, his experience as Bo Cruz in the movie 'Hustle' and more. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs