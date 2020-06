Alan Partridge returning in new podcast series 'From the Oasthouse'

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge. (BBC)

Steve Coogan will reprise his role of Alan Partridge for a new podcast.

The actor will return to his role of the Norwich-based broadcaster for the new 18-part series, From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, in which he will welcome listeners into Partridge’s home for a series of intimate audio vignettes.

Partridge, first introduced to audiences in 1991’s radio spoof On The Hour, will aim to engage with a young, diverse and digitally-engaged audience as he realises his creative vision through a new medium.

The podcast will reveal “a wiser, more reflective Alan” and it “demonstrates a maturity and insight that will be instantly recognisable to his fans, even if it’s not yet acknowledged by some of his more storied peers”.

Each episode will be recorded at home in Alan’s shed (his Oasthouse).

He said: “If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one. All national treasures have a podcast.

Alan Partridge (Steve Coggan), Jennie (Susannah Fielding) in This Time With Alan Partridge. (BBC/Baby Cow/Colin Hutton)

“With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

“Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like.

“Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on radio.”

Steve Coogan smells the cheese as Alan Partridge. (BBC)

The character, created by Coogan and Armando Iannucci, has enjoyed an unrivalled longevity thanks to his constant reinvention. He’s been the star of a spoof chat show, a mockumentary, a movie (2013’s Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa), and most recently as the host of spoof magazine show in This Time With Alan Partridge.

An episode of From The Oasthouse is available for free via the Amazon Alexa from 5 June until 12 June.

The full series will be available on Audible from 3 September.