Alan Miller: Arsenal legends Ian Wright and Lee Dixon lead tributes to ‘one of life’s good guys’

Tributes continue to pour in for Alan Miller following the former Arsenal footballer’s passing.

Another of Miller’s former clubs West Brom confirmed on Thursday night that the much-loved ex- goalkeeper had died at the age of 51.

Miller was a popular player at Arsenal, with whom he won the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993 under George Graham as well as the 1994 European Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen.

He was also part of the FA Youth Cup-winning squad of 1988 and lifted the FA Charity Shield with Arsenal in 1991 as well as representing the England Under-21s.

After leaving north London in 1994, Miller memorably helped Middlesbrough to gain promotion to the Premier League and also spent three years at West Brom before winning the League Cup again at Blackburn in Cardiff in 2002.

In total, Miller‘s professional football career spanned 15 years between 1988-2003 and 11 different clubs, including several loan spells in the Football League and in Scotland.

Many tributes have been paid to Miller by his former team-mates and clubs, with the likes of Ian Wright remembering his friend’s selfless nature and importance during a successful time in Arsenal’s history.

Gonna miss you Maxi. A great man. Such an important part of a special time at the club.Never once turned down any of the strikers for extra shooting practice no matter how hard you had been training in any kind of weather. Always put the team first. Rest in peace my friend😢❤️ https://t.co/XwyRKvJqmY — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 4, 2021

Gunners legend Wright tweeted: “Gonna miss you Maxi. A great man. Such an important part of a special time at the club.

“Never once turned down any of the strikers for extra shooting practice no matter how hard you had been training in any kind of weather. Always put the team first. Rest in peace my friend.”

Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away. He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend @Arsenal — Lee Dixon 💙 (@LeeDixon2) June 3, 2021

Lee Dixon wrote: “Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away. He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend.”

A great roommate, teammate and friend. Rest in Peace Maxi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5f5T1fJbty — Alan Smith (@9smudge) June 4, 2021

Alan Smith said: “A great roommate, teammate and friend. Rest in Peace Maxi.”

Arsenal said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of our former player, Alan Miller, at the age of 51 Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time Rest in peace, Alan.”

I’m so saddened by the death of my great friend and teammate @alanmillergk such a larger than life character and always great fun to be around, will really miss you mate 💔 #arsenalgoalkeepersunion @Arsenal — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) June 4, 2021

David Seaman tweeted: “I’m so saddened by the death of my great friend and teammate @alanmillergk such a larger than life character and always great fun to be around, will really miss you mate #arsenalgoalkeepersunion @Arsenal.”

It is not just at Arsenal where Miller is fondly remembered.

Learned late last night about the desperately sad news of Alan Miller's death. We had some great fun together at Boro on and off the pitch, and Big Al was loved so much by us all. He was kind and gentle to our children Hannah and James, they simply adored him... — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) June 4, 2021

Nigel Pearson, who played with Miller at Middlesbrough, said: “Learned late last night about the desperately sad news of Alan Miller‘s death. We had some great fun together at Boro on and off the pitch, and Big Al was loved so much by us all. He was kind and gentle to our children Hannah and James, they simply adored him.

“His Big Al gloves are probably still somewhere in our house. Our sincere condolences to all your loved ones big man.”

Awful news, my teammate Alan Miller passed away today. So very very sad. What a super human, a great fun-loving man. Brilliant GK for Boro & one of the big personalities in our dressing room. Thanks for years of great memories, a pleasure to have known you. RIP Al. 💔 — Robbie Mustoe (@robbiemustoe) June 3, 2021

Another former Boro star, Robbie Mustoe, tweeted: “Awful news, my teammate Alan Miller passed away today. So very very sad. What a super human, a great fun-loving man. Brilliant GK for Boro & one of the big personalities in our dressing room. Thanks for years of great memories, a pleasure to have known you. RIP Al.”

I have just been told that my former teammate at @Boro , Alan Miller, has passed away.

Alan was one of the „good guys“. I will remember his smile and his ability to make good atmosphere wherever he was.

RIP — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 3, 2021

Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted: “I have just been told that my former teammate at @Boro, Alan Miller, has passed away. Alan was one of the “good guys“. I will remember his smile and his ability to make good atmosphere wherever he was. RIP”

Absolutely gutted to hear about the death of Alan Miller. I got to know Alan over the last couple of years and he was an unbelievably nice human being.. The big smile he greeted me with last week was wider than the Thames.. Rest in Peace Alan. pic.twitter.com/ZJhjC2j60q — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) June 4, 2021

Former England rugby star Will Greenwood said: “Absolutely gutted to hear about the death of Alan Miller. I got to know Alan over the last couple of years and he was an unbelievably nice human being.. The big smile he greeted me with last week was wider than the Thames.. Rest in Peace Alan.”

