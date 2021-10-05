Alan Kalter, Late Show Announcer for David Letterman, Dead at 78: 'Many Great Memories'

Alan Kalter

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Alan Kalter

Alan Kalter, the announcer for David Letterman for 20 years, has died at age 78.

The announcer died on Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, his wife Peggy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Kalter was surrounded by his wife and daughters Lauren Hass and Diana Binger, Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El told Variety. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Kalter, nicknamed Big Red on Late Show, replaced Bill Wendell as the show's announcer in 1995 and worked with Letterman, 74, until his final episode in May 2015.

David Letterman; Alan Kalter

CBS David Letterman; Alan Kalter

RELATED: SNL Pays Tribute to Late Weekend Update Anchor Norm Macdonald After His Death

"When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers," Letterman said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Alan's was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice.

"Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television," he added.

Letterman praised his longtime colleague, remembering, "Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all."

"A very sad day, but many great memories," the host said.

Alan Kalter, Late Show announcer The Late Show with David Letterman

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Alan Kalter

Kalter was known for his off-the-cuff rants, satirical humor, and always trying to upstage Letterman in his Celebrity Interview segment, held at his announcer's booth.

At the end of his tenure, the announcer gushed about his time on the show in an interview with CBS New York.

"I've had such a great 20 years, it's been a blessing every single day," he told the network in 2015. "Every one of us goes through a terrible time once in a while, before 3 o'clock or before 4 o'clock. But no matter what my day is like, from 4:30 to 5:30 [p.m.], I laugh, I smile, every day."

Story continues

"[David] makes me do that," Kalter said. "We have a family that's not getting together again, but the memories are fantastic."

RELATED: Norm Macdonald Dead at 61: David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and More Stars Pay Tribute to SNL Alum

Former Late Show executive producer and head writer Eric Stangel shared his condolences on Twitter Tuesday following the news of the announcer's death.

"This is incredibly sad. Alan was always fun to write for and was always up for anything. Rest in peace…" he wrote.

Longtime Late Show writer Bill Scheft echoed, "RIP Alan Kalter. A lovely man, and as my old boss might say, a 'perfect stooge….' "

"No matter what, Kalter was always game. "To us 'Late Show' writers Alan was so much more than just the 'From New York…' guy. He was our muse," Late Show writer and How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays wrote.

He added, "We loved writing for him. Such a cheerful presence on the show. And around the office. Rest easy Big Red."

Alan Kalter

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Alan Kalter

Bays' writing partner and HIMYM co-creator Craig Thomas tweeted, "Oh man, @CarterBays and I loved writing for Alan — some of my fondest memories of Late Show are the absolutely batshit-bonkers bits we wrote for Alan, who was always game to let us make him look insane…rest in peace, Alan, and thanks for the laughs."

RELATED: David Letterman Recalls Giving Regis Philbin a Dangerous Retirement Gift: 'He Could've Been Killed'

Beyond his work on the Late Show, Kalter also announced for To Tell the Truth, The $25,000 Pyramid, The Money Maze, and The $100,000 Question. He also served as the voice of USA Network and made appearances on the NBC show Ed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kalter was born in Brooklyn on March 21, 1943. He graduated from Hobart College and New York University's law school, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before his broadcasting career began, he taught English and public speaking at a Long Island high school, per the outlet.