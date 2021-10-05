Alan Kalter, David Letterman’s ‘Late Show’ Announcer, Dies at 78

Alan Kalter, who served as David Letterman’s longtime announcer during his “Late Show” run, has died. He was 78.

Kalter died on Monday in Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, his wife Peggy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Kalter first took over as Letterman’s announcer in 1995, replacing Bill Wendell, and served in that role until Letterman’s retirement in 2015. Along with his announcing duties, Kalter occasionally performed comedic bits, including his show-within-a-show segment called “Alan Kalter’s Celebrity Interview.”

Former “Late Show” writer Bill Scheft paid tribute to Kalter on Monday, writing “RIP Alan Kalter. A lovely man, and as my old boss might say, a ‘perfect stooge….'”

RIP Alan Kalter. A lovely man, and as my old boss might say, a "perfect stooge…." https://t.co/szujjPYBFN — Bill Scheft (@billscheft) October 4, 2021

Kalter was known by nicknames that wer given to him by Letterman, “Big Red” or “TV’s Uncle Jerry.” Along with announcing the guests for each “Late Show” episode, Kalter would end every episode with a one-liner over the Worldwide Pants logo (Letterman’s production company) after the closing credits.

In addition to his “Late Show” gig, Kalter is known for announcing a number of game shows, including “To Tell the Truth” and “The $25,000 Pyramid,” as well as USA Network’s “USA Saturday Nightmares” and “Commander USA’s Groovie Movies” in the 1980s. He was also part of WrestleMania XXVII in 2011.

Additionally, Kalter appeared in a small role on the short-lived NBC series “Ed” as Principal Roger Gable. “Ed” was produced by Worldwide Pants.