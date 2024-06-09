Alan Hansen seriously ill in hospital

Alan Hansen won eight league titles and three European Cups at Liverpool - Getty Images/Ian Gavan

Liverpool and Match of the Day legend Alan Hansen is ‘seriously ill’ after being put into incentive care.

Hansen, who was a Telegraph Sport columnist for over 15 years, played for Liverpool between 1977 to 1991 and made over 400 appearances for the club before becoming a a television pundit on Match of the Day and Sky Sports after retiring.

Liverpool said in a statement: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding raft of honours across a 14-year spell with the Reds – he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 – included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

“‘Jocky’, as he was known by team-mates, is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the club having played 620 matches, and the Scottish centre-back also served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

Hansen won 18 major trophies during his time at Anfield during an era of Liverpool dominance - Getty Images

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

More to follow...