Alan Cutler is returning to the Lexington sports media

Alan Cutler is rejoining the Lexington sports media.

Starting Monday, Oct. 31, the former, long-time WLEX-TV sports anchor/reporter will be hosting a daily sports radio talk show. The program will air from noon to 2 p.m. on WLXG-AM 1300 and FM 92.5, the stations’ owner, LM Communications, announced Thursday in a news release.

The two stations both are affiliated with ESPN Radio and feature an all-sports format.

“We are pleased to welcome Alan Cutler, who has a long history of presenting the very best in sports,” said Lynn Martin, President of LM Communications, in the news release. “By bringing this legend back to local radio, we once again show that being a live and local voice lets us provide something truly unique to the sports audience in Lexington.”

A native of Long Island, New York, Cutler has a long history of working in radio. He began his career in 1975 broadcasting Little League Baseball and went on to host radio talk shows in Lexington, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Cutler also served as host on the Cincinnati Bengals Radio Network for 14 years.

REALLY EXCITED—starting a sports talk show Monday through Friday from 12-2pm on ESPN Sports Radio 1300AM/92.5FM beginning Monday October 31st. Thanks to Lynn Martin and LM Communications!! @KeithFarmer18 @BrianNealNews @NancyCoxLex18 @ryanlemond @KySportsRadio — alan cutler (@cutler18) October 27, 2022

Over two separate stints, Cutler spent the majority of his career as a TV sports anchor, sports reporter and sports director at WLEX. His first tenure at the Lexington TV station ran from 1981-84. After leaving to work for three years in the Pittsburgh market, Cutler returned to WLEX and worked there until he retired in 2018.

Story continues

Since retirement from television, Cutler has co-written a book about his career, “Cut To The Chase.” He also spent one season doing radio play-by-play for Madison Central High School boys basketball.

The new program on WLXG will actually be Cutler’s second time hosting a radio talk show on the station.

From 1998-2000, Cutler was the co-host, along with Chris Cross, of the “Cutler and Cross Show,” an afternoon drive-time program that ran from 4 to 7 p.m. However, a dispute over salary led to Cutler exiting the show.

Of his new venture with WLXG, Cutler said in the station’s news release that his show “will be the only sports talk show in Kentucky that has no filter. Although I enjoy watching UK win, someone needs to be very honest about what is really going on. We will provide that, with some fun commentary and special guests.”