Alan Cumming returns OBE after ‘opening eyes’ to ‘toxic’ British Empire

Alan Cumming has returned his OBE after conversations about the history of the monarchy (Getty )

Alan Cumming has returned his OBE after 14 years because of the "toxicity" of the British Empire.

The Scottish actor had received the award in 2009 for his activism on equal rights for the gay and lesbian communities in America.

But following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the conversations around the monarchy and “the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples”, he decided to hand the honour back.

In an Instagram post to mark his 58th birthday on Friday, the Hollywood actor told his 479,000 followers: “I returned my OBE.

“Fourteen years ago, I was incredibly grateful to receive it in the 2009 Queen’s birthday honours list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA’.

“Back then the Defence of Marriage Act ensured that same sex couples couldn’t get married or enjoy the same basic legal rights as straight people...

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell ensured that openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people were barred from serving in the military.”

Cumming continued: “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.

Cumming was made an OBE by Princess Anne for services to film, theatre, the arts and to activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, at Buckingham Palace in 2009 (PA)

Cumming, who said at the time he was honoured to have received the award and it made him “proud to be British", added: “The great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire).

“So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place.

“I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again. Happy birthday to me!”

The Hollywood star said 14 years ago that he was “shocked and delighted” to have received the OBE.

He said at the time: “I am especially happy to be honoured for my activism as much as for my work."