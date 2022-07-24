Alan Cumming: The real Robert Burns was a hot mess

Alan Cumming, in character for his dance-theatre show inspired by the Scottish poet Robert Burns - Lawrence Winram

If you grow up in Scotland, ­Robert Burns is omnipresent. At school, there are Burns-reading competitions; at home, Burns Night is as important as Easter or Christmas.

But we only see a biscuit-tin image of Burns, this strapping, robust, heroic ploughman-poet, a man of the people, a bit of a lad. It’s a Hollywoodised version of him, generic and unthreatening.

The real Burns was a hot mess – constantly getting knocked over by carriages, falling off his horse and breaking things. He was always scrabbling around financially. After his birth, in 1759, in Alloway, south Ayrshire, his family kept moving from farm to farm – each one a disaster.

When Burns himself moved away to become a flax-dresser in Irvine, aged 22, his flax shop burnt down after a New Year’s Eve party got out of hand. Three years later, he lost his father. He struggled with poverty, illness and mental issues all his life. Reading about him for my new dance-theatre show, Burn, I was struck by how emotionally volatile, and fragile, he was.

According to academics, Burns was what we would now call bi­polar. He dealt with deep depression – “I have a hundred times wished that one could resign life as an officer resigns a commission,” he wrote in a letter – and bouts of hypomania, which you can see in his writing, as well as in his libido. (There was a lot of shagging.)

‘I grew up seeing my father have a lot of affairs; you can’t suppress desire’: Cumming in rehearsals - Gian Andrea di Stefano

In his 20s, he had his first child outside wedlock, with his mother’s maid Elizabeth, and as his poem indicates was made to sit next to her on the “cutty-stool” in church – basically, in the dunces’ corner – while he was shouted at for fornication. Even there, putting on a “rueful face and signs of grace”, he found his mind wandering:

Before the Congregation wide

I pass’d the muster fairly,

My handsome Betsey by my side,

We gat our ditty rarely;

But my downcast eye by chance

did spy

What made my lips to water,

Those limbs so clean where I,

between,

Commenc’d a Fornicator.

What initially drew me to Burns was how he struggled with desire. I grew up seeing my father have a lot of affairs, and I’ve realised that you can’t really suppress desire – it will just come back. You have to find a way to live that embraces it, and be kind to the people in your life. I’m curious about how Burns did that. His wife, Jean Armour, took in a child of his that was born to someone else, which was so unusual at the time.

In his work, he’s able to access what we would call feminine qualities of understanding and nuance. He has been accused of misogyny, but he wrote a poem about the need for women’s rights. Similarly, he wrote an abolitionist poem, “The Slave’s Lament”, though in 1786 – when he was in dire financial straits, before his first book was published – he was thinking of moving to the West Indies to take a job on a slave plantation. With any historical figure, you run up against these contradictions.

We are so familiar with Burns’s poetry, we almost don’t hear it anymore. His greatest poems are part of the fabric of our society. Take “Auld Lang Syne”: we all sing it at New Year’s, though we don’t really know what it means, and so it’s lost its power. It asks, “Are we going to say it’s a good thing that we forget what we have had, that we forget what we have known about each other?” I don’t think people realise it’s a question.

A 1787 portrait of Burns by Alexander Nasmyth - Getty

Burns is celebrated, but also misunderstood and sidelined. He was living at the same time as Wordsworth and Coleridge, and was dealing with the themes of Romanticism – independence of mind and spirit – but he was not, and still is not, accepted into the school of Romantic poets. The only difference is that he was writing in Scots, and there’s been a slight erasure of him because of that.

In his letters, Burns writes in English, so we know that by writing his poems in Scots he was making an artistic, socio-political choice. He was advised against it – even then, the language was on its last legs – but he encouraged people to be proud of the Scots language, and of its idiosyncrasies. He wanted to let people know that the way they spoke was being made into poetry. In a letter to his friend Frances Dunlop, he wrote: “The appellation of a Scotch Bard is by far my highest pride; to continue to deserve it, is my most exalted ­ambition. Scottish scenes and Scottish story are the themes I could wish to sing.”

In the last decade of his life, he devoted himself to collecting, curating and publishing Scottish folk music. It’s down to him that we have this great tradition of ancient Scottish songs, which we would otherwise have lost. He didn’t ever really find the same glory that he had with his first book. I think he shied away from it. He became an exciseman to keep his family afloat, and was always riding around the country in terrible rain. When he developed a heart complaint, he was offered exactly the wrong sort of treatment: he walked into the freezing cold Solway Firth up to his neck, “taking the waters”, and that was the worst thing he could have done. He died aged 37.

There was a great deal of tragedy in his short life; the deaths of his lover Mary, his father, and seven of his 12 children. His greatest wish was to be thought of as Scotland’s poet, and that wish has been granted, but we should remember him as a fragile, complex human being, not a biscuit-tin mascot. Burns speaks to and for the Scottish people; we understand ourselves by looking at him.

Burn tours from July 30 to Sept 10; nationaltheatrescotland.com