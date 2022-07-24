Alan Cumming: The real Robert Burns was a hot mess

Alan Cumming
·5 min read
Alan Cumming, in character for his dance-theatre show inspired by the Scottish poet Robert Burns - Lawrence Winram
Alan Cumming, in character for his dance-theatre show inspired by the Scottish poet Robert Burns - Lawrence Winram

If you grow up in Scotland, ­Robert Burns is omnipresent. At school, there are Burns-reading competitions; at home, Burns Night is as important as Easter or Christmas.

But we only see a biscuit-tin image of Burns, this strapping, robust, heroic ploughman-poet, a man of the people, a bit of a lad. It’s a Hollywoodised version of him, generic and unthreatening.

The real Burns was a hot mess – constantly getting knocked over by carriages, falling off his horse and breaking things. He was always scrabbling around financially. After his birth, in 1759, in Alloway, south Ayrshire, his family kept moving from farm to farm – each one a disaster.

When Burns himself moved away to become a flax-dresser in Irvine, aged 22, his flax shop burnt down after a New Year’s Eve party got out of hand. Three years later, he lost his father. He struggled with poverty, illness and mental issues all his life. Reading about him for my new dance-theatre show, Burn, I was struck by how emotionally volatile, and fragile, he was.

According to academics, Burns was what we would now call bi­polar. He dealt with deep depression – “I have a hundred times wished that one could resign life as an officer resigns a commission,” he wrote in a letter – and bouts of hypomania, which you can see in his writing, as well as in his libido. (There was a lot of shagging.)

‘I grew up seeing my father have a lot of affairs; you can’t suppress desire’: Cumming in rehearsals - Gian Andrea di Stefano
‘I grew up seeing my father have a lot of affairs; you can’t suppress desire’: Cumming in rehearsals - Gian Andrea di Stefano

In his 20s, he had his first child outside wedlock, with his mother’s maid Elizabeth, and as his poem indicates was made to sit next to her on the “cutty-stool” in church – basically, in the dunces’ corner – while he was shouted at for fornication. Even there, putting on a “rueful face and signs of grace”, he found his mind wandering:

Before the Congregation wide
I pass’d the muster fairly,
My handsome Betsey by my side,
We gat our ditty rarely;
But my downcast eye by chance 
   did spy
What made my lips to water,
Those limbs so clean where I, 
   between,
Commenc’d a Fornicator.

What initially drew me to Burns was how he struggled with desire. I grew up seeing my father have a lot of affairs, and I’ve realised that you can’t really suppress desire – it will just come back. You have to find a way to live that embraces it, and be kind to the people in your life. I’m curious about how Burns did that. His wife, Jean Armour, took in a child of his that was born to someone else, which was so unusual at the time.

In his work, he’s able to access what we would call feminine qualities of understanding and nuance. He has been accused of misogyny, but he wrote a poem about the need for women’s rights. Similarly, he wrote an abolitionist poem, “The Slave’s Lament”, though in 1786 – when he was in dire financial straits, before his first book was published – he was thinking of moving to the West Indies to take a job on a slave plantation. With any historical figure, you run up against these contradictions.

We are so familiar with Burns’s poetry, we almost don’t hear it anymore. His greatest poems are part of the fabric of our society. Take “Auld Lang Syne”: we all sing it at New Year’s, though we don’t really know what it means, and so it’s lost its power. It asks, “Are we going to say it’s a good thing that we forget what we have had, that we forget what we have known about each other?” I don’t think people realise it’s a question.

A 1787 portrait of Burns by Alexander Nasmyth - Getty
A 1787 portrait of Burns by Alexander Nasmyth - Getty

Burns is celebrated, but also misunderstood and sidelined. He was living at the same time as Wordsworth and Coleridge, and was dealing with the themes of Romanticism – independence of mind and spirit – but he was not, and still is not, accepted into the school of Romantic poets. The only difference is that he was writing in Scots, and there’s been a slight erasure of him because of that.

In his letters, Burns writes in English, so we know that by writing his poems in Scots he was making an artistic, socio-political choice. He was advised against it – even then, the language was on its last legs – but he encouraged people to be proud of the Scots language, and of its idiosyncrasies. He wanted to let people know that the way they spoke was being made into poetry. In a letter to his friend Frances Dunlop, he wrote: “The appellation of a Scotch Bard is by far my highest pride; to continue to deserve it, is my most exalted ­ambition. Scottish scenes and Scottish story are the themes I could wish to sing.”

In the last decade of his life, he devoted himself to collecting, curating and publishing Scottish folk music. It’s down to him that we have this great tradition of ancient Scottish songs, which we would otherwise have lost. He didn’t ever really find the same glory that he had with his first book. I think he shied away from it. He became an exciseman to keep his family afloat, and was always riding around the country in terrible rain. When he developed a heart complaint, he was offered exactly the wrong sort of treatment: he walked into the freezing cold Solway Firth up to his neck, “taking the waters”, and that was the worst thing he could have done. He died aged 37.

There was a great deal of tragedy in his short life; the deaths of his lover Mary, his father, and seven of his 12 children. His greatest wish was to be thought of as Scotland’s poet, and that wish has been granted, but we should remember him as a fragile, complex human being, not a biscuit-tin mascot. Burns speaks to and for the Scottish people; we understand ourselves by looking at him.

Burn tours from July 30 to Sept 10; nationaltheatrescotland.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raimel Tapia hits rare inside-the-park grand slam in Blue Jays' record rout vs. Red Sox

    Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia hit MLB's first inside-the-park grand slam since 2017 on Friday night in Toronto's 28-5 win vs. the Red Sox.

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist Saturday, lifting the surging Chicago Fire to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at B.C. Place Stadium. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored for Chicago (7-10-5), which extended its Major League Soccer win streak to three games. Lucas Cavallini had the lone goal for a Whitecaps (7-10-5) side that remains three points below the playoff bar in MLS's Western Conference. Twenty-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer made his se

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse anchored a team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney to victory on Saturday in a time of 37.48 seconds, the fastest in the world this season. The gold was Canada's third medal of the world championships. The Americans took silver in 37.55, while Great Britain finished third (37.83). The victory was a terrific finish for De Grasse, wh

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p