Alan Carr Says He’s Taking A Break From Showbiz To ‘Sort Myself Out’ Following Divorce

Matt Bagwell
·2 min read

Alan Carr has revealed that he intends to take a break away from the spotlight to “sort myself out” following the breakdown of his marriage.

The presenter and comedian admits his personal life has been “rubbish” after he split from husband Paul Drayton in January after almost 14 years together.

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, in a ceremony planned and officiated by their mutual friend Adele.

In a statement announcing their split, a representative said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Just days later, Paul was jailed after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having reversed a 4×4 into a police car while four times over the limit.

Paul Drayton (L) and Alan Carr (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)
Paul Drayton (L) and Alan Carr (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Paul Drayton (L) and Alan Carr  (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the past year in an interview with Laura Boyd for What’s On Scotland, the 46-year-old star said his current Regional Trinket tour was like “therapy” but revealed we’d be seeing less of him once it finishes in September.

“During Covid, the relationship fell apart, and I was divorced when we came out the other end,” he said.

“So it’s probably my most personal [tour], but it sort of works and it’s quite raw and I go to places that I don’t normally talk about. It’s like therapy really.

“Life’s given me one of those years. Professionally, it has been amazing but personally, it’s been a bit rubbish.

“I’m a grafter, I love working.

“Next year, you’ll probably see a bit less of Alan. I’m going to sort myself out.”

(Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)
(Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

(Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Alan also admitted he “might find love” when he’s taking some time out next year.

“I think I’m ready for it and, who knows, I might find love,” he said.

“I might find a nice Scottish man. There was a man wading in the rivers [in Inverness] and I like a man in waders ...”

Alan’s Regional Trinket UK tour is underway with dates in June, July and September.

Earlier this year, Alan insisted he would always remain friends with his ex-husband, telling Lorraine Kelly: “He’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future, but we’ll still always be friends because we’ve been through so much.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

