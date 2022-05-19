Alan Carr and Amanda Holden to tackle Italian house renovation for BBC show

Comedian Alan Carr and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have joined forces to renovate a dilapidated home in Italy for a new BBC series.

The pair bought adjoining flats in rural Sicily – for a total of two euros – which they will knock together and transform into a large holiday home during the show.

The eight-part series, titled Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job, will follow the duo as they roll up their sleeves trying their hand at skills from plumbing to painting and plastering.

Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)

They have both renovated their own properties in the past but neither has tackled a project of this magnitude before.

Carr said: “After presenting two series of Interior Design Masters I feel now it’s time for me to pop my hard hat on, slip on my steel toe-capped boots and really get my hands dirty.

“Working in beautiful Sicily with one of my dearest friends is like I’ve won the jackpot.

“Expect a summer of drilling, demolition and hopefully la dolce vita.”

Holden said: “Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr (BBC/PA)

“We are both very passionate about interior design and we’ll be very hands on, injecting some much needed life into an area of Sicily that’s in need of some Holden and Carr magic.

“Although we’re on the same page most of the time, I’m more practical and organised than Alan.

“However, he’s up for some shameless bargaining so that will help us keep on budget.

“We’ve already started filming and one thing’s for sure, we’re not shy of a power tool.”

The series will see the pair throw themselves into the local lifestyle, explore the region of Italy and draft in local tradesmen to keep the project on track.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment for the BBC, said: “I hope this series will bring much needed joy and inspire our viewers as they follow our couple of friends in their mission to learn new skills and breathe new life into a derelict building.”

The completed property will go on sale at the end of the summer with all profits donated to charity.