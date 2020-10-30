Alamos Gold Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Shareholders of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to CA$12.16 following its latest quarterly results. Revenues were US$218m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.17, an impressive 42% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, Alamos Gold's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.01b in 2021. This would be a major 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 228% to US$0.88. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.89 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$13.61, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Alamos Gold analyst has a price target of US$20.56 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.43. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Alamos Gold's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 43% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alamos Gold is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Alamos Gold analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

