Alamo Records Teams Up With Thierry Lasry

Alamo Records, the pioneering multigenre label of renowned artists such as Lil Durk, Rod Wave, 03 Greedo and DD Osama, is teaming up with luxury eyewear brand Thierry Lasry.

“As Alamo extends our brand into areas outside of music, fashion is a focus, and Thierry an obvious first partner. His cutting-edge aesthetic perfectly dovetails with the lifestyle that our brand represents and that’s why our artists and team love and wear his glasses. It was a very natural union and I think the quality of the result speaks to that,” said Todd Moscowitz, founder and chief executive officer of Alamo Records.

More from WWD

Handcrafted with precision in Italy, each pair of sunglasses is brought to life using Lasry’s signature medium of acetate. According the two brands, every detail is infused with care, thoughtful design and impeccable craftsmanship. Packaging is ’80s-inspired, with a vibrant Rubik’s cube-style box, paying homage the era.

“Hip-hop has always played a big role in my personal style as it’s who I am in my creative universe. This is [the] first of the many collaborations I’ve done that I get to do in the music industry and creates a real link with rap music,” Lasry said. “I moved to [New York] 10 years ago and now I get to team up with Alamo, a [New York] record label that promotes up and coming rappers, so it comes full circle for me.”

The collection look book features a curated selection of artists known for their distinctive personal style, including Wolfacejoeyy, Dina Ayada and Reuben Aziz. These artists join an illustrious list of Lasry’s aficionados, which includes icons like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Madonna, Travis Barker, Future, Lady Gaga and more.

The capsule collection, consisting of one distinct style, retails for $555.

Story continues

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.