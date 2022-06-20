Alamo Drafthouse to Host Outdoor Screening of ‘Nope’ at Sunset Ranch Hollywood (Exclusive)

Alama Drafthouse is saddling up to host a special screening event for Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror-epic “Nope” at Sunset Ranch Hollywood that will feature horseback rides to the Hollywood sign, a themed menu, photo ops, exclusive pre-screening content and more.

The event will take place July 25, three days after the horror maestro’s third film premieres exclusively in theaters. The screening itself will be held inside a corral containing more than 70 horses in stables.

Tickets and further information for the event are available here.

“Nope” stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings and residents of a Black-owned ranch in inland California, who try to capitalize on the chilling, extraterrestrial activity they witness. Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira also appear in the Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures film.

“Signature events like these are always energizing for the whole team,” said Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. “Creating memorable experiences while celebrating films from exciting artists like Jordan Peele is what we’re all about. It’s what has enabled us to thrive and expand for 25 years.”

Starting July 14, Alamo Drafthouse cinemas across the nation will offer a “Nope”-inspired menu for a limited time only, with items like Sheriff’s Office Pork Belly Pizza, Haywood Ranch Cowboy Dip, in addition to two signature cocktails, Skyy Dancer Lemonade and Blood Rain Skyy Punch.

Later in the summer, the cinema-eatery will host a screening of the original Disney film “The Lion King” at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo. Guests will be able to watch the classic movie from inside the TAWANI Great Hall’s Pepper Family Wildlife Center, close to a pride of real lions.

“We’ve got so much cool stuff in store for you this year,” Alamo Drafthouse co-founder and Executive Chairman Tim League said. “These events are more than just a celebration of our anniversary, they’re an expression of our love for film, that same love we’ve shared with our guests for 25 years.”

