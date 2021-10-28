Alameda Research completes $75m investment into crypto broker Voyager

FTX- backed trading firm Alameda Research has today announced a $75m investment into crypto broker and wallet platform Voyager Digital.

The initial details regarding the investment were scarce, with Steve Ehrlich – CEO and Co-founder of Voyager – revealing few details when commenting on the deal.

Ehrlich said that “the immediate opportunity is on the order flow and asset management front”, indicating that the funds may be focused on improving Voyagers commission-free trading feature.

Ehrlich also mentioned the possibility of “potential future synergistic opportunities in the continuously evolving crypto industry” such as NFTs and diverse crypto derivative products through Alameda research.

Additionally, the “creation of thought leadership” was mentioned in an attempt to work with lawmakers to shape regulation and ensure compliance.

Alameda Research, which has heavy backing from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, currently trades $5bn per day across thousands of products and have proven experience in market-making abilities and “market neutral” algorithms.

Voyager noted that Alameda “are a perfect fit to be a core lending partner of Voyager and will allow Voyager to further expand the breadth of its rewards program.”

The $75m investment follows Voyager’s announcement of a partnership with NBA team Dallas Mavericks, which is owned by serial crypto advocate Mark Cuban.

The deal is an exclusive five-year partnership that sees Voyager become becoming the Mavericks first cryptocurrency brokerage and international partner.