Alain Rayes resigns as Conservative Party's Quebec lieutenant

The MP for Richmond-Arthabaska served as mayor of Victoriaville from 2009 until he was elected to the House of Commons in 2015. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC - image credit)

Alain Rayes, MP for Richmond-Arthabaska, has resigned as Quebec lieutenant for the Conservative Party of Canada.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Victoriaville native said he would step down from the position and his duties within the shadow cabinet.

"The next leadership race will be decisive for the Conservative Party of Canada," Rayes said. "I want to play an important role by supporting a candidate. I therefore have no choice but to leave my current position."

Luc Berthold, MP for Mégantic — L'Érable, will take over the position as well as the role of Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition, interim Conservative party leader Candice Bergen said in a news release Sunday.

Rayes served as mayor of Victoriaville, a town 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal, from 2009 until he was elected to the House of Commons in 2015.