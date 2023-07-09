Alain Delon's children file complaint against assistant for alleged harassment

The children of French film legend Alain Delon lodged a police complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin on Wednesday with claims of harassment and "threatening" behaviour, according to their lawyer.

Hiromi Rollin has been the target of two complaints from the actor's children, alleging harassment.

Her lawyer said in a statement sent to French news agency AFP on Friday that she "denies all the allegations" made against her.

Preliminary investigation

A preliminary investigation was opened on Thursday by the Montargis public prosecutor's office.

The complaint was lodged by Delon's children Anouchka, Alain-Fabien and Anthony, and the actor added his name via a written declaration.

The family's lawyer, Christophe Ayela, said that Delon has been in a weakened condition since a cardio-vascular incident in 2019, prompting the hiring of a woman to assist him at his home in the Loiret region of central France.

"She has shown herself to be more and more aggressive, disparaging and offensive towards him and his children," Ayela said.

"I suspect an abuse of a person in a state of weakness, and I am counting on an investigation to establish it."

'Authoritarian, threatening'

The assistant "systematically monitors his telephone conversations and private messages. She answers in his place, pretending to be him, and she tries to intercept his postal mail," Ayela claimed.

"She is authoritarian, threatening, even going so far as to mistreat Mr Delon's dog in an unacceptable way," he added.

