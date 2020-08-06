Aladdin 's Naomi Scott Starring in Sci-Fi Comedy Opposite Hamilton 's Anthony Ramos in Distant

Pierre Suu/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Naomi Scott; Anthony Ramos

Naomi Scott and Anthony Ramos are teaming up for a new movie.

The duo will star in a sci-fi comedy, Distant, with Scott, 27, taking over from Rachel Brosnahan, who was set to star in the film but had to withdraw after scheduling conflicts with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, according to Deadline.

The story focuses on an asteroid miner who crashes on an alien planet and must learn to survive in his new environment. Along the way, he meets a woman who is trapped in an escape pod.

The movie will be directed by Blades of Glory filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon.

This is the latest big film Scott has signed on to star. Her major breakthrough came in 2019's Aladdin opposite Will Smith and was quickly followed with that year's Charlie's Angels in which she costarred with newcomer Ella Balinksa, Kirsten Stewart and Elizabeth Banks.

Ramos is perhaps best known for his dual roles in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

The star played King Trollex in this year's Trolls World Tour, as well as the film version of Hamilton which debuted on Disney+ last month.

He is set to star in the Liam Neeson helmer Honest Thief later this year and in next year's film adaptation of In The Heights playing the titular role originally played by Lin-Manuel Miranda as Usnavi de la Vega.