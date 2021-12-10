Alabama Woman Dies 2 Days After Being Rescued from Fire That Killed Her 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

ZA’NIYAH N WANAKI

A woman who was rescued from an Alabama house fire that killed her young granddaughter over the weekend has tragically succumbed to her injuries.

According to WBRC, Waniki Lushun Fox, 41, died on Tuesday at UAB Hospital after she was rescued from a house fire in Center Point on Sunday. The blaze also claimed the life of Fox's 7-year-old granddaughter, Za'Niyah, who died on Sunday morning, the outlet reported.

The fire began around 6 a.m., and Fox's son was able to escape after hearing the fire alarm while he was in the home's basement, AL.com reported.

Fox's son said he tried to help his niece and mother out of the home. Though he was unable to, he called emergency services once he reached safety.

Firefighters later found Fox and Za'Niyah unresponsive in the home.

Center Point Fire and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise funds for Fox and Za'Niyah's funerals and has since raised just over $4,000.

"Tragic loss for a young innocent angel, thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time," one donor wrote. "I hope others will help this family in need."

On Fox's Facebook page, friends and family members paid tribute to her in memorial posts that remembered her for "always smiling."

"I'm really numb, speechless, in disbelief," wrote a loved one.

"My Heart Is Broken," added another. "My Friend/ Little Sister Waniki Fox Has Gained Her Wings."

"I Will Forever Keep You In My & Treasure All The Good Times We Shared," they added, "Because You Were The Life Of Any Gathering We Attended."

According to the Associated Press, the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be accidental.