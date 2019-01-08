Alabama vs. Clemson: Twitter reacts to Tigers' blowout win in College Football Playoff championship

Clemson handed Alabama and Nick Saban an unprecedented loss Monday.

The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff championship for their third title in program history and became the only 15-0 undefeated champion in the playoff era. It's also the team's second title-clinching win over Alabama in three years after it defeated the Crimson Tide 35-31 in 2016-17.

While coach Dabo Swinney was jumping up and down on the sidelines and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was all smiles on the field, Twitter had some fun of its own.

Here are some of the best reactions to Clemson's win:

Live shot of Bama’s defense.



Shame on you Clemson. There are children watching. pic.twitter.com/wZ0C0GnhYI



— Philip "January 7th" DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 8, 2019

Clemson Literally beating the snot out of Bama #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/NQxk0UKbVK — FRESH (@Jlegend207) January 8, 2019

It all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/eeGPkWHB4p — Master (@MasterTes) January 8, 2019

The shortened version of Alabama vs Clemson

pic.twitter.com/OVNe8pSgtL

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 8, 2019

How Dabo Swinney walking into the Clemson locker room after winning the National Championship pic.twitter.com/Gk0G5rsLUH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 8, 2019

