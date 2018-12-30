Alabama vs. Clemson: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson are headed to the national title game on Monday, Jan. 7.

The two schools have played each other 18 times and last squared off in the 2017 Sugar Bowl, which Alabama won 24–6 to advance to the title game.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have previously played one another in two College Football Playoff title games. They first met in the 2015 championship match, which Alabama won 45–40. In 2016, Clemson won 35–31 thanks to Deshaun Watson's last-second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow.

The two schools' history dates back to 1900. Clemson beat Alabama 35–0 in Birmingham in the first game and went on to win the following two contests. However, Alabama won the next 13 games against Clemson, who broke the Tide's curse with its 2016 championship victory.

Clemson and Alabama will play in this season's title game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It marks the fourth straight year they have met in the College Football Playoff.

Here's how each of the past 18 meetings have gone between the two schools:

Nov. 29, 1900: Clemson won, 35–0

Oct. 8, 1904: Clemson won, 18–0

Oct. 25, 1905: Clemson won, 25–0

Oct. 16, 1909: Alabama won, 3–0

Oct. 11, 1913: Alabama won, 20–0

Nov. 14, 1931: Alabama won, 74–7

Nov. 10, 1934: Alabama won, 40–0

Nov. 9, 1935: Alabama won, 33–0

Oct. 3, 1936: Alabama won, 32–0

Oct. 8, 1966: Alabama won, 26–0

Oct. 28, 1967: Alabama won, 13–10

Oct. 26, 1968: Alabama won, 21–14

Oct. 25, 1969: Alabama won, 38–13

Sept. 20, 1975: Alabama won, 56–0

Aug. 30, 2008: Alabama won, 34–10

Jan. 1, 2016: Alabama won, 45–40

Jan. 9, 2017: Clemson won, 35–31

Jan. 1, 2018: Alabama won, 24–6