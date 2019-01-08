Alabama vs. Clemson results: Score, highlights as Tigers dismantle Tide for College Football Playoff title

Part 4 of the Clemson vs. Alabama rivalry did not contain much drama as the Tigers shellacked the Crimson Tide 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Alabama (14-1) had never lost by more than 14 points under Nick Saban, but Clemson (15-0) dominated in every facet of the game, seizing the lead in the second quarter and never looking back.

Clemson claimed its third national title in school history after previously winning in the 1981 and 2016 seasons. The Tigers have matched Alabama with two head-to-head Playoff wins in the last four years.

Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence shook off a slow start to pass for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Justyn Ross, also a freshman, made multiple highlight-reel catches and finished with six receptions for 153 yards. Running back Travis Etienne had 91 yards from scrimmage and found paydirt three times in the first half.

The Tigers' defense got in on the action, too. Cornerback A.J. Terrell returned a first-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen returned an interception 46 yards to set up a Clemson touchdown in the second quarter.

One of the game's most important sequences took place in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide failed to convert a fake field goal and Clemson responded with a 76-yard touchdown drive in just three plays; 74 of those yards came on a Lawrence-to-Ross touchdown pass. Alabama turned the ball over on downs in the red zone on the following possession.

Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but also threw the two interceptions.

Final: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

11:42 p.m.: Clemson's reserves are in on offense to finish off this game.

11:37 p.m.: Lawrence is doing it by himself now. He has run for a combined 20 yards on two of the last three plays.

11:34 p.m.: Clemson started the drive from just outside its goal line but has made its way into Alabama territory in just five plays.

11:27 p.m.: The quarterback change doesn't offer different results and Alabama quickly punts.

11:25 p.m.: Jalen Hurts is in at quarterback.

11:20 p.m.: Clemson's offense looks human and goes three-and-out.

11:15 p.m.: What a stand by Clemson's defense. Harris is stuffed twice at the goal line and the Tagovailoa is pushed back for a loss of 7 on fourth down. Another turnover on downs.

11:13 p.m.: Tagovailoa connects with Jaylen Waddle and Damien Harris on back-to-back plays and Alabama is nearing the goal line.

End of third quarter: Clemson 44, Alabama 16

11:08 p.m.: Tagovailoa scrambles away from pressure and connects on a prayer to Jerry Jeudy for 48 yards on third down. The Tide have the ball at the Tigers' 27.

11:03 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. Lawrence hits Tee Higgins in the end zone and the Tigers tack on to their lead. Clemson 44, Alabama 16

10:59 p.m.: Ross again! The freshman wide receiver makes another tremendous one-handed catch on third-and-9 and drags his foot for a first down.

10:57 p.m.: Alabama nearly caught a break after it appeared they had recovered a loose ball, but it was determined the ground caused the fumble and Clemson retains possession.

10:54 p.m.: A juggling one-handed catch by Justyn Ross on third-and-13 keeps the drive alive!

10:50 p.m.: Tagovailoa throws an incompletion on third-and-4 and then is stopped just short of the first down on a fourth-and-4 scramble. It's a turnover on downs.

10:45 p.m.: Tagovailoa has thrown for 39 yards on two passes during this drive and Alabama is back inside the red zone.

10:36 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. The Tigers need just three plays to score. Lawrence delivers the pass to Justyn Ross, who escapes the coverage and outruns the Crimson Tide's defense for a 74-yard score. The extra point is blocked. Clemson 37, Alabama 16

JUSTYN ROSS 74 YARDS!



The kid from Phenix City, Alabama puts the Tide in a 21-point hole!#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZPfq1qsm05



10:31 p.m.: It's a fake! Alabama sets up for the field goal and holder Mac Jones' rushing attempt comes up well short.

10:30 pm.: Tagovailoa's third-and-6 pass from the Clemson 22-yard line falls incomplete.

10:23 p.m.: Jacobs receives another direct snap and picks up the first down on the second effort.

10:21 p.m.: Josh Jacobs comes up short on third-and-1 at the Clemson 40.

10:18 p.m.: We are off in the second half and Damien Harris runs for a 15-yard gain.

Halftime: Clemson 31, Alabama 16

9:52 p.m.: Alabama doesn't make much of an attempt to try to get points in its final drive before the half, instead opting to let the clock run out.

9:49 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, CLEMSON. Greg Huegel tacks on a 36-yard field goal. Alabama's defense forced a pair of incompletions and a run for a loss after Lawrence's two completions. Clemson 31, Alabama 16

9:46 p.m.: Two completions for 31 yards in addition to a personal foul penalty has the Tigers within striking distance with under two minutes remaining in the half.

9:38 p.m.: Tagovailoa is sacked by Trayvon Mullen on third-and-6. He loses the ball, but Alabama recovers for a loss of 11. The Tide had gained 20 yards on their first four plays of the drive before the sack, which stalled their progress.

9:28 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. Lawrence delivers a shovel pass to Etienne, who gets into the end zone from five yards out and Clemson is up two possessions. The longest play of the drive was a 26-yard pass from Lawrence to Amari Rodgers. Clemson 28, Alabama 16

9:25 p.m.: National championship game veteran Hunter Renfrow is getting involved in this one. He makes back-to-back catches, including one on third down and the Tigers are moving the ball again.

9:22 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, CLEMSON. Tagovailoa overthrows his target and is intercepted for the second time today, this time by Trayvon Mullen. It was Tagovailoa's first pass attempt of the drive after six runs by Jacobs.

9:20 p.m.: Alabama goes for it on fourth-and-1 and Josh Jacobs picks it up. Risky move by the Tide going for it on fourth down in their own territory put it pays off.

9:14 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. Etienne easily gets into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. The Tigers go 65 yards on just six plays. Clemson 21, Alabama 16

9:13 p.m.: Clemson is quickly down to the goal line on a trio of short runs and a 14-yard pass from Lawrence to Higgins.

9:11 p.m.: How about another chunk play? A screen pass to Tavien Feaster goes for 26 yards to the Tide's 24-yard line.

9:08 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, ALABAMA. A shovel pass on third down losing yards and Bulovas barely connects from 25 yards. Alabama 16, Clemson 14

End of first quarter: Clemson 14, Alabama 13

9:04 p.m.: Could Alabama still be in four down territory? They possess the ball at the Clemson 3-yard line with third down coming up and a potential big decision looming.

9:01 p.m.: Joshua Jacobs receives the low snap out of the wildcat formation and fights for a first down to the 1-yard line.

9:00 p.m.: Damian Harris falls short on third-and-3 and Alabama is keeping their offense on the field.

8:58 p.m.: Through three plays on the drive, Alabama is once again in the red zone.

8:58 p.m.: Tagovailoa has his non-throwing hand wrapped up on the field, could be something to monitor.

8:56 pm.: Despite all the scoring, it may be surprising to know that Clemson has now gone three-and-out twice in the first ten minutes of the game. Lawrence is just 2 of 7 passing.

8:50 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, ALABAMA. The Crimson Tide call for a play action on the goal line and Tagovailoa finds a wide open Hale Hentges for the score. Kicker Joseph Bulovas misses the extra point. Clemson 14, Alabama 13

8:47 p.m.: Najee Harris fights his way through defenders and tried to stretch the ball but falls just short of the end zone.

8:45 p.m.: An Irv Smith reception and Najee Harris 9-yard run has the Tide down to the Clemson 12-yard line.

8:42 p.m.: Longest drive of the game thus far for Alabama (four plays), which has crossed midfield after consecutive catches by DeVonta Smith for 26 yards.

8:36 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. One play later, Travis Etienne takes the carry into the end zone and the Tigers have regained the lead. Clemson 14, Alabama 7

8:35 p.m.: Big plays galore to start this game. On third-and-14, Trevor Lawrence finds Tee Higgins for 62 yards down to the Alabama 17-yard line.

8:28 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, ALABAMA. On just their third play from scrimmage after the interception, Tagovailoa throws a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy, who makes the catch and scores for a 62-yard touchdown. Clemson 7, Alabama 7

8:21 p.m.: INTERCEPTION FOR A TOUCHDOWN, CLEMSON. Tagovailoa is intercepted by A.J. Terrell, who returns it for a touchdown! Clemson jumps out to an early lead. Just the fifth interception Tagovailoa has thrown all season. Clemson 7, Alabama 0

8:19 p.m.: A short run in between two incompletions for the Tigers and they go three-and-out to start the game.

8:15 p.m.: Alabama wins the toss and defers to the second half. Clemson will start with the ball.

8:06 p.m.: Lee Corso submits his selection for the winner.

7:20 p.m.: Both teams entered Levi's Stadium in style earlier in the day.

6:57 p.m.: A look at tonight's venue. It won't be so empty come game time.

