Alabama and Texas Announce Home-and-Home Series for 2022, 2023

Alabama and Texas will play each other in a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Longhorns will host the first matchup on Sept. 10, 2022 and the Crimson Tide will be at home for the second game Sept. 9, 2023.

Texas and Alabama have met just nine times previously in their histtory with the Longhorns goign 7-1-1 in those contests. The last time these teams met was the BCS National Championship on Jan. 7. 2010 when the Crimson Tide picked up a 37-21 win for their first of three national titles in a four year span.

Prior to that, the last meeting between the schools was Jan. 1, 1982 in the Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 14-12. The lone tie in the series came in the Bluebonnet Bowl on Dec. 17, 1960 when the teams played to a 3-3 draw.

With the series against Alabama now set, Texas and Ohio State mutually agreed to push back the dates of a home-and-home series the two schools had previously set up. The Longhorns and Buckeyes will now meet in 2025 and 2026 instead of 2022 and 2023 as initially scheduled.

Below are the all-time head-to-head results:

Nov. 19, 1902: Texas 10, Alabama 0

Nov. 13, 1915: Texas 20, Alabama 0

Oct. 28, 1922: Texas 19, Alabama 10

Jan. 1, 1948: Texas 27, Alabama 7

Dec. 17, 1960: Texas 3, Alabama 3

Jan. 1, 1965: Texas 21, Alabama 17

Jan. 1, 1973: Texas 17, Alabama 13

Jan. 1, 1982: Texas 14, Alabama 12

Jan. 7, 2010: Alabama 37, Texas 21