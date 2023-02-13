Alabama takes over No. 1 spot for first time in USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

Alabama is No. 1. And no, this is not a football poll.

The Crimson Tide take over the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball rankings for the first time following Purdue’s loss at Northwestern. Alabama, still unbeaten in SEC play, received 15 of 32 first-place votes and leapfrogged Houston by seven points. The Cougars, who were off over the weekend, also claimed 15 No.-1 votes but checks in at No. 2 overall this week.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) center Charles Bediako (14) and guard Mark Sears celebrate on the bench during their team's game against Florida at Coleman Coliseum.

This is Alabama’s first stint atop the coaches poll, though the Tide were No. 1 for a couple of weeks in the AP rankings during the 2002-03 season.

Purdue slips to No. 3 but retains a single first-place nod this week. UCLA jumps three spots to No. 4, and Big 12 leader Texas rounds out the top five. Virginia is No. 6 and picked up the remaining No. 1 vote.

Kansas moves up a notch to No. 7, and Arizona slides four positions to No. 8. Baylor and Marquette complete the top 10 as Tennessee tumbles six spots to No. 11 after two buzzer-beater losses.

Miami makes the biggest move of the week, climbing seven positions to No. 13. Creighton returns to the poll at No. 19, and Texas A&M grabs the No. 25 spot.

Clemson and Duke are the week’s dropouts, though the Blue Devils might have some argument after the ACC admitted its officials made an error at the end of regulation of their overtime loss at Virginia.

