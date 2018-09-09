Alabama stays atop AP Poll, passes Ohio State's record

Alabama remains at the top of the AP Top-25 Poll, which is no surprise after the Crimson Tide's mammoth 57-7 victory against Arkansas State on Saturday.

What also comes as no surprise is the team's dominance when it comes to retaining the top spot.

This week's poll, released Sunday, marked the 106th time Alabama has been voted No. 1, surpassing Ohio State's record. The Tide received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel.

Teams cheering "We want Bama" may want to seriously reconsider.

Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State held on to spots 2-4, respectively, while Oklahoma moved up one spot to fifth in place of Wisconsin, which fell to sixth.



