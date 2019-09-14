Alabama star recruit Antonio Alfano reportedly enters transfer portal

Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2019 class, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, his father announced Friday on Twitter.

"Although he’s in the transfer portal, he still can decide to remain at the University of Alabama," Frank Alfano said. "My opinion is that Antonio should stay at the University of Alabama. However he’s an adult, and it’s his decision. Antonio knows that his family has & will always be there for him."

Alfano did not play in Alabama's first two games, against Duke and New Mexico State. Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Alfano did not play against NMSU last Saturday for disciplinary reasons.

“He’s kind of disappeared a little bit,” Saban said. “I talked to our team today about the fact that — people make mistakes. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes, probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do.

“But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decisions that you make after you make a mistake. And so hopefully this will be a learning experience for all the guys in our team.”

Alfano also missed the team's first three preseason practices for personal reasons, and according to reports has not been seen on the practice field the past two weeks during the portion of practices open to reporters.

Frank Alfano noted on Twitter that a family member is ill.

"Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support," Alfano said. "He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices.

"The University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them."

The 6-4, 285-pound Alfano is a native of New Jersey.