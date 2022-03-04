Alabama SNAP Benefits: March Schedule

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is administered through the Food Assistance Division in Alabama. SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state administers its own program with its own rules and regulations.

SNAP benefits are intended to help low-income and needy individuals and families purchase fresh food and groceries each month through approved grocers and vendors. In Alabama, you can apply for food assistance benefits online through the MyDHR or MyAlabama websites. You can also complete an application and either bring it in person to the Department of Human Resources in your county or mail/fax it in.

Food assistance benefits are transferred onto Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, or EBT cards, once a month. The amount of your benefit will depend on the size of your household. The Alabama EBT card operates like a regular debit or credit card and is used as such at regular point of sale systems.

In Alabama, EBT cards are loaded with benefits from the fourth to the 23rd of each month depending on the last two digits of your case number. Your case number is assigned to you once you are approved for benefits.

The schedule operates as follows:

If your case number ends in:

Benefits are available:

00-04

4th of the month

05-09

5th of the month

10-14

6th of the month

15-19

7th of the month

20-24

8th of the month

25-29

9th of the month

30-34

10th of the month

35-39

11th of the month

40-44

12th of the month

45-49

13th of the month

50-54

14th of the month

55-59

15th of the month

60-64

16th of the month

65-69

17th of the month

70-74

18th of the month

75-79

19th of the month

80-84

20th of the month

85-89

21st of the month

90-94

22nd of the month

95-99

23rd of the month

