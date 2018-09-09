Alabama Sets Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll
For the 106th time since the creation of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Alabama was ranked No. 1.
The Crimson Tide received 54 of the 60 first-place votes in the Week 3 ranking that was released Sunday. Alabama broke a tie with Ohio State for the most weeks as No. 1 in the AP Top 25 thanks to a 57-7 victory over Arkansas State.
Clemson got six first-place votes and remained at No. 2 following a 28-26 win on the road against Texas A&M. Georgia and Ohio State stayed locked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Wisconsin fell one spot to No.6 despite receiving a first-place vote. Oklahoma moved up one spot to slide into the top five.
After knocking off Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday, Arizona State earned a spot in the rankings for the first time since 2015.
View the full poll here:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State