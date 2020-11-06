Alabama RB Trey Sanders in stable condition after car accident

Alabama running back Trey Sanders is in stable condition after he was involved in a car accident on Friday morning, the program announced.

Sanders, according to Rivals.com, was at home in Port St. Joe, Florida, this weekend while the Crimson Tide have a bye week.

Details of the incident are not yet clear.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

The redshirt freshman has racked up 30 carries for 134 yards this season. He ran for 80 yards on 12 carries in their 41-0 win against Mississippi State last week after running back Brian Robinson Jr. was sidelined with a minor injury.

Sanders, who missed all of last year with a foot injury, was the top-ranked running back and the No. 3 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.

Trey Sanders sustained "non-life threatening injuries" in a car accident on Friday morning." (Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: