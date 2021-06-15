Alabama plant shooting leaves two dead and two injured

(Independent)

At least two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a hydrant plant in Alabama. The gunman has been found, according to police.

The shooting took place around 2.30am on Tuesday morning at the Mueller Co plant in Albertville in the northeastern part of the state, WAAY reported.

The plant manufactures fire hydrants and others products for water distribution.

The suspect reportedly fled in a vehicle after the shooting. Shortly after 9am, Albertville Police said the suspect had been found.

The plant of Mueller Co is situated in an industrial park that houses a number of other companies. The park is situated close to the city limits of Boaz and Albertville.

Police have said that other businesses in the surrounding area “are safe to conduct business as normal”.

Those who were injured were taken to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.

#BREAKING @ALBERTVILLEPD confirm the gunman has been found. They say there is no threat to the public. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/WnhrJfmVV3 — Luke Hajdasz WAAY 31 (@LukeWAAY31) June 15, 2021

A press conference is expected later this morning as law enforcement collect information on the arrested shooter.

