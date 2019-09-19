Alabama A&M coach says team treated unprofessionally at game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said his team was treated unprofessionally during a game at North Alabama.

Maynor said the Bulldogs won't play North Alabama again while he's coach of the historically black college team.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports Maynor said in his Monday news conference that, ''This is 2019, not '59.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news conference was streamed on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down.

The universities, which are located 76 miles apart, sent out a joint statement Wednesday saying they had been in communication since Monday to decide ''what, if any, next steps are necessary.''

''Both institutions are committed to providing a safe, accommodating, friendly, and inclusive environment,'' the statement said.

One issue Maynor cited was regarding a police officer who the coach said put ''his hand on his gun'' during an argument between a coach and security.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said one officer witnessed an incident between a security guard and an Alabama A&M coach. He said none of the supervisors working at the game were aware of any confrontation.

The matchup was the final meeting of a two-game deal.

Maynor also said Alabama A&M didn't receive complimentary tickets or tickets to sell to its fans and that his assistants were forced to wait so fans could use the elevator right before kickoff.

A copy of the contract between the schools, obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, didn't include any promises of tickets.

---

Information from: The TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25