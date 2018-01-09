Alabama A&M beats Mississippi Valley State 65-55

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) -- Julian Walters had 14 points on Monday night and Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 65-55, making the Delta Devils the last winless team in Division I this season.

Arthur Johnson added 13 for the Bulldogs (2-15, 2-2 Southwest Athletic Conference). Walters and Johnson each made three 3-pointers as Alabama A&M was 7 of 22 from distance. De'Ederick Petty, averaging a team-high 10.6 points per game and 25.9 minutes, scored just two points in 11 minutes.

Alabama A&M made 16 of 18 foul shots and outrebounded MVSU 40-28, but turned it over 16 times.

Jeffery Lewis and Lorenzo Hunt led the Delta Devils (0-16, 0-3) with 11 points apiece. Dante Scott, averaging 12.4 points per game, missed his second straight contest. MVSU made just 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 34.3 percent overall with 21 additional shot attempts than AAMU.