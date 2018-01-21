Alabama holds off Mississippi State charge, 68-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Braxton Key rediscovered his shooting touch at the right time for Alabama.

Key scored 16 points in his best game of the season and Dazon Ingram made two free throws with 21 seconds left to lift Alabama to a 68-62 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) squandered a 19-point halftime lead before holding on against the Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4). Alabama won its fourth straight game and second in a row without leading scorer Collin Sexton, who remained out with an abdominal injury.

Key, last year's leading scorer, helped pick up the slack after he hadn't scored in double digits since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for the first 10 games.

''Braxton Key came alive for us, his best game since he's been back,'' Tide coach Avery Johnson said. ''We desperately needed it tonight because they were going to try to limit the production of some of our other wing players.''

Quinndary Weatherspoon made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 60-60 with 1:38 left. Then Key scored on a put back for the Tide and John Petty hit a jump shot.

Aric Holman dunked off an offensive rebound to make it 64-62 with 22 seconds left. Key's second attempt at an inbounds pass went across midcourt to Ingram, who was fouled by Lamar Peters in a battle for the ball.

Nick Weatherspoon missed a quick 3-pointer at the other end and Herbert Jones headed to an uncontested dunk to punctuate the Alabama win after an aborted comeback.

''Obviously we had a very poor start to the game and they jumped on us quickly,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''We came out where they were the aggressors and we were on our heels. I thought we turned that around in the second half with our comeback.''