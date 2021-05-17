Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

·2 min read

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as conservative opposition to the issue gradually faded after decades of debate.

The program will allow people with one of 16 qualifying medical conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness and depression, to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year’s so-called “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill of the year in the House of Representatives.

Ivey called signing the bill an “important first step” and thanked the sponsors, of the bill for their work. While the bill takes effect immediately, the bill sponsor estimated it will be about 15 months or so before medical marijuana is available in the state.

“This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days,” Ivey said.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson, an anesthesiologist. It was handled in the House of Representatives by Republican Rep. Mike Ball, a former state trooper and state investigator. The approval came after a number of lawmakers shared stories of loved ones and their illnesses.

“Hopefully, we are going to help some people,” Melson said Monday night.

Melson said for people who have tried other treatments without success, that people will have “another option to treat themselves and get some relief.” The state Senate approved the bill in February by a 21-8 vote after just 15 minutes of debate. But the House of Representatives had traditionally been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals and sent the bill through two committees before approving it 68-34.

The bill would allow the marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.

The program authorizes use of medical marijuana to treat for conditions including cancer-related nausea or vomiting, or chronic pain; Crohn’s disease; depression; epilepsy, HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder, Parkinson’s disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder; sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Tourette’s syndrome.

Representatives voted to name the bill after the son of a state Democratic representative, Laura Hall. She had first introduced a medical marijuana bill over a decade ago after her son Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall had died of AIDS.

Ball, who shepherded the bill through the House, said last week that “hearts and minds” were slowly changed on the issue.

“I think we just educated them as much as anything. This wasn’t done on emotion. This was done on science,” Melson said.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things to forget from an entirely forgettable Tampa Bay Raptors season

    Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

    A civil lawsuit has been filed alleging that Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sexually assaulted a young woman.

  • Maple Leafs add hockey star Goyette to staff, promote Wickenheiser

    Danielle Goyette will join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.

  • Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as scouting executive, making her one of football's most powerful women

    Kleine will play a significant role in Denver's NFL draft and free agency evaluation and report directly to GM George Paton.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion at practice: 'I might end up losing an arm'

    Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Marv Albert announces retirement after 55 years in broadcasting

    Marv Albert says he'll work on his gardening and ballroom dancing in retirement.

  • It's shaping up to be a busy offseason for Nick Nurse

    Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Cancel the Olympics? Japanese people say yes, IOC says no

    The Tokyo Olympics are 10 weeks away and the first competition has already begun: the IOC vs. the Japanese people.

  • Conor McGregor announces birth of son Rían

    Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child, Rían, on Instagram.

  • Play-in tournament predictions: Will Lakers' bid for NBA history end before it begins?

    After 72 regular-season games, four teams from each conference will battle for two playoff spots this week.

  • Is history already repeating itself with the Golden Knights?

    Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Yanks DH Stanton 10-day IL (quad) , LHP Britton has setback

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain, and left-handed pitcher Zack Britton had a potential setback in his recovery from elbow surgery. The Yankees made the move with Stanton before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played before being held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Aaron Boone said Britton was dealing with some soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he threw to hitters for the first time. Boone said the lefty's planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days. "I think just general soreness," Boone said. “It could just be related to the normal ramp-up of going into a sim game and facing hitters.” Britton is on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from is elbow. Stanton was with the team in Texas, but Boone said the decision was made to put him on the IL after a conversation with team officials and the slugger following Sunday's game. It was determined that it would be a least a few more days before Stanton would be ready, and with a soft-tissue issue they decided to take the extra time to heal completely. “Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we’ll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely,” Boone said. “As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it’s something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation.” An MRI is still possible for Stanton, who could be eligible to be activated after the Yankees' off day next Monday. Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then. Boone said former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who missed his 12th game because of a left knee sprain, is expected to be back at some time during the series, as soon as Tuesday. Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York doing treatments at Yankee Stadium. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Williamson, Griffin, offer different views of Pelicans' play

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson takes little comfort in how close the New Orleans Pelicans came to qualifying for the postseason. If anything, the 20-year-old All-Star put the club on notice about the urgency with which he'd like New Orleans to approach this offseason. “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is kind of insane, so I’m not going to going to sit here and say we’re close,” Williamson said. “The reality of it is it was very disappointing not to be a part of the play-in tournament and stuff. But we just got to come in and just be better. That’s just me being real.” Those comments ran somewhat counter to the narrative promulgated by Pelicans chief basketball executive David Griffin, who saw his team as one that looked far more competitive that its 31-41 record during coach Stan Van Gundy's first season with the club. The Pelicans blew 14 double-digit leads and had a rash of late-season injuries to key players, including Williamson, before winding up just two games behind San Antonio for the final Western conference play-in spot. “We were very, very close,” Griffin asserted. “In those games that we lost and those leads that we blew, we were right there at the end of those games. ... Before all the injuries, I think our team really believed we were going to achieve what we wanted to, which was to go into the postseason and be a threat.” The Pelicans beat several the NBA’s best-performing teams this season, including Utah, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Milwaukee. New Orleans also was without up to four starters for most of its last six games, including top scorers Williamson (left hand) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle), as well as center Steven Adams and guard Lonzo Ball. They lost five of those last six games — a tailspin ending to a season in which 20 losses came by eight or fewer points and four came in overtime. So Griffin concluded, “What we’re not going to do is overreact and give up on the nucleus.” THE NUCLEUS Griffin reiterated that his immediate goal is to improve how the team supports Williamson and Ingram. Williamson, in his second pro season — and first full season after appearing in just 24 games as a rookie — blossomed into a historically efficient significant scorer who also could handle the ball well enough to run the offense like a 275-pound point guard. He averaged 27 points per game while hitting 61 percent of his shots. Ingram averaged 23.8 points per game. COACHING CONTINUITY While Van Gundy's first season fell short of expectations, Griffin made clear he wasn't about to judge a new staff on one season played during a pandemic with a relatively young roster. The pandemic compressed the schedule, which, combined with safety protocols, gave Van Gundy and his staff much less practice time than in a typical season to implement his scheme and work with players individually, Griffin said. POINT ZION Griffin praised Van Gundy's vision for “point-Zion,” an offensive scheme used increasingly throughout the season in which Williamson served as the primary ball-handler. Griffin recalled that when interviewing nine coaching candidates last year, “Stan was the only one who saw point-Zion in Zion.” The scheme allowed Williamson to exploit his explosiveness to the hoop in a way that was harder for him to do as a rookie when he was primarily in the post. Now Griffin and Van Gundy are talking about continuing to explore the bounds of “point-Zion" moving forward. “I still don’t think we’ve reached the extent of what he is able to do,” Van Gundy said. “He’s a unique talent and it’s a responsibility of ours to develop that." CORE PLAYER DECISIONS Starting point guard Lonzo Ball and reserve swing player Josh Hart will be restricted free agents, meaning the Pelicans can keep them by matching offer sheets they sign from other clubs. But whether it makes financial sense to do that remains to be seen. “We feel very, very strongly about both of those players," Griffin said. "We hope they feel the same about us.” Ball averaged 14.6 points per game and shot 37.8% from 3-point range. “My shooting picked up from all levels of the court,” said Ball, who also showed good chemistry with Williamson on the break, sometimes sending him lobs from near half court and beyond. “I think I had a pretty good year," Ball said. "Obviously, I would love to be back.” Hart averaged 9.2 points and eight rebounds, but missed the last 25 games of the season because of a surgically repaired hand injury. OFFSEASON OPTIONS Griffin used the term “optionality” to describe the Pelicans' potential to add another prominent veteran this offseason. As possible trade assets, New Orleans has multiple first-round draft picks in upcoming seasons, including two acquired from the Lakers (2022 and 2024 or 2025) as part of the Anthony Davis trade. “Perhaps our draft pick will go to work for us in finding another veteran piece who has more of that winning mettle," Griffin said. Griffin also noted the club also is in a healthy financial position because Williamson and several other regulars are on rookie contracts. “We’re going to be able to be aggressive if the right fit exists," he said. "You could see us do virtually anything.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press