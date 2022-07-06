Alabama football player Javion Cohen reveals he entered rehabilitation center to deal with mental health

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
·2 min read
In this article:
Alabama football offensive guard Javion Cohen has spent the past month in a rehabilitation center for mental health reasons, he shared Tuesday on Instagram.

"The pressure we feel as athletes is insurmountable and can be too much at times," Cohen wrote. "I don’t want to focus on the bad though, I want to shed light on the good that has come of this. (one of the lessons I learned here lol.)"

Cohen has been at Herren Wellness Recovery Center in Massachusetts, where he said he has been taught many things about himself and life.

"The biggest lesson, it’s okay to not be okay but it is not okay to not say you’re not okay," Cohen continued. "I know I’m not alone when I say I felt for the longest I had no support. No outlet to express my emotions too without feeling judged or being afraid to do so. Being here taught myself and so many around me that that’s not true.

"Being vulnerable does not make you weak, it actually shows how strong you are. I have plenty of tools I learned here that will help push me to be the man I want to be and it all started with a simple statement. 'I'm not okay.' To anyone who feels like they are alone you aren’t. There are people in this world who are willing to help you but the first step is allowing them too [sic]."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Javion Cohen (@cnoivaj)

Cohen encouraged people reading his post to put themselves first and stand up for their mental health.

"The struggle ends when you decide to talk about it," Cohen wrote. "This has been an absolute blessing from God and I’m completely sure it will be for others too. Seek the help you need and do not be afraid to be open about your troubles. Forever grateful for Herren Wellness, my support system, and most importantly God for giving me the strength to go through this journey and make myself a better man. Looking forward to life more and more every day! #umatter."

Alabama football player Javion Cohen revealed he entered a rehabilitation center to deal with his mental health.

Former Alabama offensive lineman Dayne Shor shared in May that he had also spent time at Herren Wellness after dealing with his own mental health struggles. Shor, a 2022 signee, later transferred to Connecticut.

Former NBA player Chris Herren, the founder of Herren Wellness, has been a guest speaker for Alabama football.

Cohen is set to begin his third season this fall with the Crimson Tide. He was Alabama's primary starter at left guard in 2021.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources to help if you need to find support for yourself or a loved one. 

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football player Javion Cohen discusses mental health struggles

