Alabama football and Nick Saban were the hunted. How will they adapt to being hunters? | Opinion

Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
·6 min read

They’re leaving.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. The pass rusher quarterbacks feared. The offensive weapon. The nickelback cog in the secondary. A veteran of the offensive line.

They’re NFL bound.

Several other, less accomplished, Alabama players will head to the pros, too. Others packed their bags for the transfer portal.

And the worst part for Alabama is not that it must bid farewell to so many starters from 2022. Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. aside, this team did not rank among Nick Saban's deepest or most talented. The Crimson Tide has endured more notable exoduses during Saban’s dynastic tenure and come out the other side just fine.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

The worst part is, in a twist uncommon to Alabama, the heirs apparent are not, well, apparent.

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

How confident are you that an Alabama quarterback is ready to seize the reins in the way Young did from Mac Jones, or that a running back the caliber of Derrick Henry is ready to break out?

I’m not saying Alabama is approaching dark days. The Tide inked the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a group that features 15 of the nation's top 100 prospects. So, no, Alabama is not teetering on the abyss.

I am saying Alabama will find itself in unfamiliar terrain in 2023: The Tide profiles as more like the hunter, not the hunted. Not since the beginning of Saban’s tenure has that been the case.

YOUR VOICE:Alabama football fans weigh in on Tide's strange season, give thanks for Bryce Young | Goodbread

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Once pitched for the Tennessee job, Todd Monken has turned Georgia into an offensive dynamo | Toppmeyer

A-DAY: Make your plans for Alabama football's spring game

Of the many remarkable attributes of Saban's reign, I consider the Tide’s unrelenting staying power to be chief among them.

Consider, Alabama's 2020 national championship squad ranked among the most impressive teams in college football history. Ten Alabama players were selected in the following NFL Draft, six of which went in the first round.

And still we expected the Tide to endure as it tends to, to remain on top. And we had reason to believe it would, because players like Young and Anderson stood ready for their star turn. Alabama opened 2021 ranked No. 1 and may well have repeated as national champions if not for injuries to wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, which left the Tide playing in a straitjacket against Georgia in the national championship. Still, that team won the SEC and finished as a national runner-up. Georgia seized the crown, but Alabama remained the hunted entering this season.

It is a rite of the offseason for the media to predict Alabama to win the SEC West and usually the conference as a whole. Not since 2012 have sportswriters who cover the conference predicted that the SEC West would be ruled by something other than the script A. LSU was tapped as division favorite that year. Alabama won the conference and the national championship.

Don't pick against the Tide became the rule.

Alabama has opened the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll five times in the past seven years, but any expectation of such a ranking to begin 2023 is based on the program's history and its coach rather than a reflection of the depth chart.

Saban’s six national championships at Alabama are a testament to the Tide’s quality depth as much as to its stars. We expected Alabama to continue threshing because we saw a talented cast of reserves who would start at almost any other program.

Alabama lacked such depth this season, one reason why it did not qualify for the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the CFP’s nine-year history.

Alabama’s 11 wins were foremost a testament to Young’s brilliance rather than an army of all-stars.

If I were forced to cast my preseason ballot today, I’d vote LSU to repeat as winner of the SEC West. The Tigers are armed with stars like linebacker Harold Perkins, wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Mason Taylor, and they return not one but two quarterbacks who are more proven than any on Alabama’s roster.

Of course, January predictions are more of a fool’s errand than ever thanks to the rate of player movement and how transfers affect the product.

Alabama is playing catchup in the portal party to the programs like Georgia and LSU. The Bulldogs plundered two of the SEC’s top wide receivers, Dominic Lovett of Missouri and Rara Thomas of Mississippi State. Brian Kelly remains an active acquisitionist, and LSU paces the SEC's transfer haul in terms of quantity.

After the NCAA in 2021 changed its rules to grant immediate eligibility for transfers, Saban pledged that Alabama would “be selective in how we choose” transfers, and he cautioned that the transfer portal would include a lot of “bad players (leaving) good teams, because they’re not playing.” He predicted Alabama would not lose its stars.

"I don’t think our good players are going to be leaving," Saban said then, "but I think we’ll be able to get some good players to join us."

While Alabama uses transfers to accessorize its roster, recruiting high school talent remains the program's backbone, and, on the trail, Alabama remains an unrelenting force.

Still, the flow of outbound transfers affects Alabama’s ability to stockpile depth, and Saban also has been disproven about not losing “good players” to the portal.

To wit, linebacker Drew Sanders transferred last offseason and became a first-team All-SEC performer at Arkansas.

So, I wouldn’t be quick to say Alabama won’t miss any of the several players who transferred to top-25 programs already this winter. Some of those players could have developed into bigger roles at Alabama in 2023 and plugged holes.

As it is, Alabama enters an uncertain offseason, a fork in the road and likely a 2023 season marked by a reduction in hype. That may come with a silver lining.

Saban spoke in November about how this team felt an unyielding pressure to deliver an outcome that matched lofty expectations.

"This team put a lot of pressure on themselves, and they wanted to do really, really well," Saban said after Alabama had suffered its second loss. "They had very high goals and expectations.

"When you have high expectations and you become outcome-oriented … I don’t want our players to be that way.

"I don’t want our team to ever be that way, because we’re very process-oriented."

Next season looks to be a process. A possible rebuilding year, even, to the extent such a thing can exist under Saban.

As Young, Anderson and others march to the pros, questions abound on whether a next wave of talent is prepared to meet this moment.

Now, Saban holds the spear, and Alabama is the hunter trying to chase down Georgia and LSU.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Nick Saban, Alabama football chasing LSU for SEC West title in 2023

Latest Stories

  • Trump's national security adviser John Bolton announces he will run for president in 2024

    Trump's national security adviser John Bolton has announced he will take on his ex-boss in 2024 run for president.Source: Good Morning Britain, ITV

  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

  • NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large

    The NFL community showed their love for Damar Hamlin on the same day he made his first public comments via social media.

  • Hey, Carolina owner David Tepper: Don't complicate this, Steve Wilks deserves the job | Opinion

    Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks has had one of the most successful NFL interim coaching stints in decades. Wilks should be more than interim.

  • Believe the hype: Lyon County tops North Laurel in a thrilling showdown

    Lyon County’s Travis Perry scores 45; North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard gets 32 as part of a triple-double.

  • Fans react to Raiders’ blowout loss that includes ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ by the Chiefs

    The Raiders end the season at 6-11.

  • Raiders GM Dave Ziegler talks of ‘emotion involved’ in team’s benching of Derek Carr

    ‘You have ... to make tough decisions in this business.”

  • Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

    The Eagles will be facing a QB with zero career passes in the NFL.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday — No. 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10-foot wide get-well card. There was no scripting what happened once the Bills actually returned to action. On their first play since a terrifying scene Monday, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills return man Nyheim Hines ran the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against the N

  • Maple Leafs look ahead to opportunity for blue line to gain familiarity

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line regained some familiar faces playing alongside each other on Tuesday night. Toronto's 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues was the first time the team had defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie all playing in the same game since Nov. 11. It was Sandin's first game back from a four-game absence due to a neck injury. For Rielly, it was his third game back from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. Brodie, meanwhile, missed 12 games bec

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Phillies add bullpen depth with former elite closer Kimbrel

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster. He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for