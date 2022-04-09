What will Alabama football coaching staff make in 2022-23 season?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The compensation committee for the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday and approved contracts for a variety of Alabama football assistants, new and returning coaches.

The items did not require separate approval from the Board, which met later in the morning.

Fifteen coaches and staffers related to the football team received new deals that were approved this week.

The 10 assistant coaches, not including special assistants Sal Sunseri and Drew Svoboda, will make a total of $8.36 million.

Here's a look at what each Alabama coach will make this season in salary, not including incentive bonuses:

College Football Head Coach Salaries

New coaches

Joe Cox, tight ends

Salary: $325,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Coleman Hutzler, special teams coordinator/outside linebackers

Salary: $495,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Travaris Robinson, cornerbacks

Salary: $800,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Eric Wolford, offensive line

Salary: $900,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Returning coaches and staff members with new deals

Robert Gillespie, running backs

Salary: $565,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Note: Received one-year extension and a raise of $30,000.

Charles Kelly Jr., associate defensive coordinator

Salary: $850,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Note: Received one-year extension and a raise of $25,000.

Freddie Roach, defensive line

Salary: $750,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Note: Received $30,000 raise.

Holmon Wiggins, assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers

Salary: $850,000

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Note: Received a one-year extension and a raise of $275,000.

Returning coaches with the same deals

Nick Saban, head coach

Base salary, talent fee, completion benefit: $9.9 million

End of contract: Feb. 28, 2029

Note: Saban's base salary every year of his deal is $275,000. His talent fee makes up the bulk of his pay from Alabama. In 2022, that will be $8.83 million. He also has a completion bonus of $800,000. With base salary, talent fee and completion benefit combined, he is set to make $9.9 million during the 2022 contract year. The talent fee grows each year so he is set to make $11.5 million in base salary and talent fee in the 2028 contract year.

Story continues

Bill O'Brien, offensive coordinator

Base salary: $1.1 million

End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023

Pete Golding, defensive coordinator

Base salary plus completion benefit: $1.73 million

End of contract: Feb. 29, 2024

Note: Golding will receive a bonus of $125,000 if he is in his position in February. That is added to his base salary of $1.6 million.

Sal Sunseri, senior special assistant to the head coach

Salary: $695,000

End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023

Drew Svoboda, senior special assistant to the head coach

Salary: $450,000

End of contract: Feb. 28, 2023

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama's football coaching staff gets raises, but how much?