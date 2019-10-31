Alabama, Florida State agree to home-and-home series beginning in 2025

Alabama and Florida State will play a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026, the schools announced Thursday.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee on Aug. 30, 2025, and welcome the Seminoles to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19, 2026. Barring any bowl games, the home-and-home will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the teams. Alabama leads the series, 3-1-1, and won the most recent iteration, 24-7, in 2017.

IN DEPTH: Alabama's home-and-home scheduling

The series is a notable continuation of Alabama's recent shift in philosophy for nonconference games. Coach Nick Saban's teams have rarely played road games outside of SEC competition, but now have upcoming home-and-homes with seven nonconference opponents.

In 2025, Alabama's trip to face the Seminoles joins home games against Wisconsin and ULM on the nonconference schedule. The Crimson Tide travel to West Virginia and host USF in 2026.

"We've been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a press release Thursday. "We are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix."

For Florida State, the series reiterates the program's belief it will return to the upper echelon of college football. Six years removed from a national championship and five years since a semifinal appearance, the Seminoles are 4-4, in the midst of a third consecutive middling season.

Coach Willie Taggart's seat has been hot since nearly the day he took over in 2018. He owns a 6-8 ACC record midway through his second year, falling back to the rest of the pack as Clemson has become the class of the conference.

The Seminoles' scheduling does not reflect that apparent fall in prestige. Series with Notre Dame and Georgia — in addition to the annual rivalry game with Florida — highlight Florida State's schedule in upcoming years. The 2026 schedule now features the Fighting Irish, Crimson Tide and Gators.

"We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses," athletic director David Coburn said in a press release. "We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this."