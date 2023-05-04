Alabama fires head baseball coach Brad Bohannon after gambling scandal, lawsuit

The University of Alabama has fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon, according to a statement released Thursday.

This season, Bohannon has come under scrutiny for multiple issues.

In the past week, Alabama baseball has been the center of a gambling scandal, as multiple states have banned legal sportsbooks from accepting bets on the Crimson Tide, citing suspicious activity in Alabama's 8-6 loss to LSU last Friday. Ohio banned bets on the Crimson Tide on Monday, with New Jersey following on Wednesday. Other states are monitoring the situation. Earlier this season, one of his former players alleged mistreatment in a lawsuit that named him and two assistants.

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees," the statement said.

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon watches his Crimson Tide team in the game with Auburn at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, April 14, 2023 in Tuscaloosa.

Later Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement, saying that, "Ensuring the integrity of athletic competition is our highest priority, and for that purpose the SEC monitors gambling activity through its relationship with US Integrity and has done so since 2018. There must be zero tolerance for activity that puts into question the integrity of competition."

Bohannon served six seasons as the Crimson Tide's head coach since being hired away from Auburn in 2018. He went 166-124 in his tenure, but only 48-91 in SEC play. Bohannon took Alabama to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where the Crimson Tide was eliminated in regional play.

Pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim coach.

Alabama (30-15, 9-12 SEC) begins a three-game series at home Thursday night against Vanderbilt (33-11, 16-5).

