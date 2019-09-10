Alabama ‘disappointed’ over day games in September heat

Alabama officials are upset about the amount of afternoon kickoff games the Crimson Tide have in September because of the extreme heat.

University president Stuart Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne released a statement Monday after learning Alabama's Sept. 21 game against Southern Mississippi will be played at 11 a.m. local time when temperatures are usually over 90 degrees during that time of year.

"We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home," university president Stuart R. Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne said in a joint statement (per al.com). "We realize we've played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans."

Statement from President Bell and me. pic.twitter.com/pb1lDHSEWp — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) September 9, 2019

The statement comes after Alabama hosted New Mexico State on Saturday with a 3 p.m. kickoff. The heat index was over 105 degrees and many fans left before the end of the game.

After the 62-10 win, coach Nick Saban challenged fans who left early "to make a sacrifice" because a full stadium improves the "value of our program." He seemingly backtracked those comments Monday by thanking Alabama's fans for supporting his team through tough weather conditions.

"One thing I would like to say is I know it was a difficult day for our fans because of the circumstances surrounding the weather and I'd like to thank the fans for supporting the team and a lot of people hanging in there to try to support the team," Saban said during his press conference Monday (per ESPN).

"I think the players really appreciate it. We know it was a difficult circumstance for a lot of folks, and hopefully our administration will continue to work to try to play some of these games at a different time."

Last season, Alabama hosted two home games (one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 11 a.m.) in September.