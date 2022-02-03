Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding arrested for DUI

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning

According to the Northport (Alabama) Police Department, Golding was arrested around 1 a.m. and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Per ESPN, Alabama has said it is aware of Golding's arrest.

Alabama Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding, arrested Thursday morning on DUI charge.



He’s been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.



📷 source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. pic.twitter.com/bemTF39xFN — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) February 3, 2022

Golding's arrest came hours after Alabama officially announced its 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day. The Crimson Tide signed the No. 2 class in the country according to Rivals and signed 10 defenders as part of its 24-person class.

Alabama coach Nick Saban praised Golding's role in recruiting that class to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think Pete has a great personality, I think he spends a lot of time with players and I think it’s all about relationships," Saban said. "I know that we have a good product here. Pete does a great job of selling that product, but I think in the end the players know that he cares about them.

Golding, 37, has been a member of Alabama's coaching staff for four seasons. He joined the Crimson Tide after two seasons at UTSA in 2016 and 2017 and served as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Alabama in 2018. He took over the role of defensive coordinator full-time in 2019 and has been in that position for the past three seasons.

2021 was the first season of Golding’s three as defensive coordinator where Alabama gave up more than 20 points per game. That average of 20.1 ticked over 20 because Georgia scored 33 points in a 33-18 win in January’s national championship game to deny Alabama a second consecutive national championship.