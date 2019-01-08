Alabama, Clemson Lead 2020 National Championship Odds

The 2019-20 college football season is still eight months away, but oddsmakers are already sorting through next year's title contenders. Westgate Las Vegas SportsBook released its 2020 national title odds on Monday night, expecting Alabama and Clemson to meet once again for the College Football Playoff crown.

Clemson tops the Westgate odds for the national title at 9-5, with Alabama coming next at 5-2. Ohio State and Georgia are the top non-playoff teams from 2018-19 on Westgate's odds, coming in at 12-1.

Notre Dame has the worst national title odds of the 2018 playoff teams, coming in at 25-1. Auburn—the last team to beat Alabama—checks in at 50-1 on Westgate's list.

Check out the full list of 2019 title odds below:

Clemson +180

Alabama +250

Ohio State 12-1

Georgia 12-1

Michigan 14-1

Oklahoma 15-1

Texas 20-1

Nebraska 25-1

Washington 25-1

Florida 25-1

Notre Dame 25-1

Oregon 30-1

Wisconsin 50-1

LSU 50-1

Mississippi State 50-1

Auburn 50-1

Miami 80-1

Utah 80-1

USC 80-1

Texas A&M 80-1

Virginia Tech 100-1

Penn State 100-1

Iowa 100-1

Florida State 100-1

Iowa State 200-1

Oklahoma State 200-1

Michigan State 200-1

Purdue 200-1

Washington State 200-1

Stanford 200-1

Arizona 200-1

UCLA 200-1

TCU 200-1

Baylor 200-1

Syracuse 200-1

Northwestern 200-1

Arizona State 300-1

South Carolina 300-1

Missouri 300-1

Tennessee 300-1

West Virginia 300-1

Texas Tech 300-1

Cal 300-1

UCF 500-1

Houston 500-1

Virginia 500-1

Fresno State 500-1

Boise State 500-1

Utah State 500-1

BYU 500-1

Kansas State 500-1

Kansas 500-1

NC State 500-1

Boston College 500-1

Louisville 500-1

Pitt 1000-1

Georgia Tech 1000-1

Duke 1000-1

Maryland 1000-1

Minnesota 1000-1

Colorado 1000-1

Kentucky 1000-1

Ole Miss 1000-1

Arkansas 1000-1

Wake Forest 2000-1

North Carolina 2000-1

Indiana 2000-1

Vanderbilt 5000-1

San Diego State 5000-1

Rutgers 10000-1

Illinois 10000-1

Oregon State 10000-1

Nevada 10000-1

UNLV 10000-1