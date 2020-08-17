Alabama Brothers, Ages 3 and 1, Die After Getting Into Hot Car on Their Own

Two toddler brothers, ages 3 and 1, died on Saturday after climbing into a hot vehicle on their own outside of their residence in Montevallo, Alabama, multiple outlets reported.

According to USA Today and AL.com, coroner Lina Evans said that Shelby County authorities responded to a call from the boys' parents around 3:30 p.m. local time. Once authorities arrived, the parents said they thought the two boys had been playing in their rooms but discovered them unresponsive inside the vehicle.

Both boys were reportedly rushed to Shelby Baptist Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

Evans said the toddlers had gotten into the vehicle sometime after 1 p.m. and were discovered over two hours later. According to AL.com, temperatures were in the 90s in Montevallo on Saturday.

A full autopsy is expected to be done on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, but Evans reportedly said that it appeared to be “just a tragic accident."

The tragedy now marks the 16th and 17th children to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year, according to KidsandCars.org.

The most recent incident, which also took place in Alabama, involved 3-year-old Bentley Fowler being found dead in a car in the town of Hodges on Aug. 9.

On average, 26 percent of U.S. hot car deaths are the result of children getting into vehicles on their own and not being able to get out, KidsandCars.org reported.

To avoid hot car deaths, KidsandCars.org recommends parents keep their vehicles locked at all times, never leave car keys within reach of children, and teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.