Alabama bill to protect IVF signed into law by governor

After two weeks of agonizing limbo for families in the midst of fertility treatment in Alabama, the state legislature on Wednesday night passed the final version of bill to restore halted access to in-vitro fertilization in the state, with Gov. Kay Iven signing it into law immediately.

Lawmakers passed similar legislation last week, kicking off the process, but the state’s process requires a series of votes.

The legislation comes weeks after the Alabama state Supreme Court issued a decision that embryos are children, causing three of the state's largest IVF treatment providers to halt care for fear of wrongful death lawsuits when handling embryos.

PHOTO: Patients, infertility doctors and advocates of IVF attend a rally outside the Alabama State House , Feb. 28, 2024 in Montgomery, Ala. (Stew Milne/AP)

The ruling led to immense public outcry and an organizing effort at the State House to correct the fallout for women and families using fertility treatment to have children.

The bill that passed on Wednesday was written to provide “civil and criminal immunity” to patients and clinics during IVF, giving doctors, patients and manufacturers legal cover to proceed with the treatments.

Doctors at Alabama Fertility Specialists, one of the clinics where IVF is paused, told ABC News they plan to resume treatments as soon as the bill becomes law. Some patients are already scheduled for treatments at the clinic later this week.

“We have kept our lab fully operational so that we'd be positioned to resume care as soon as possible,” Dr. Janet Bouknight, a fertility physician at AFS, said in an interview Wednesday.

“It has been incredibly stressful for everyone involved. So I am hopeful that this allows that extra anxiety to settle down and focus again on the right treatment for the couple that sits in front ofus,” she said.

PHOTO: Hannah Miles of Birmingham speaks with Dr. Mamie McLean outside the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 28, 2024. They were among patients and doctors urging Alabama lawmakers to take action to get IVF services in the state. (Kim Chandler/AP)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

