Alabama announcer Eli Gold tests positive for COVID-19, will snap 409-game streak
For the first time in decades, Eli Gold will be watching at home when No. 1 Alabama takes the field against Arkansas on Saturday.
The longtime Alabama radio broadcaster announced on his radio show Thursday that both he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. They are now quarantining at
Because of that, Gold’s streak of calling 409 straight Alabama football games will come to an end.
“I tested positive for COVID, as did my wife, regretfully. She got that word today,” Gold said on the show. “So we're kind of going over doing the best we can, doing the show from my home in this end of things … I will not be with the team in Fayetteville, as much as I hate to end this streak of 409 games in succession behind the microphone.”
Eli Gold, the longtime Voice of the Crimson Tide, announced on Nick Saban's "Hey Coach" radio show Thursday night that he and his wife have tested positive for #COVID19. Gold will miss his first football broadcast in 409 games this Saturday. Get well soon, Eli! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/KtJa1JITko
— #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) December 11, 2020
Gold, 66, first took over calling games for the Crimson Tide in 1988. The Brooklyn, New York, native has also called NFL games, NASCAR races and various basketball and hockey games throughout his broadcasting career.
It’s unclear how severe Gold’s case of the coronavirus is or if he is experiencing symptoms. Gold did say that he underwent two shoulder replacement surgeries this year, which he told AL.com caused him “debilitating, impossible” pain.
Gold’s coronavirus diagnosis comes just weeks after Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive himself. Saban — after experiencing a scare earlier this season with a false positive test — tested positive last month and experienced mild symptoms. He missed Alabama’s win against Auburn, but returned for last week’s 55-17 win against LSU.
Saban said that Gold is receiving the same blood plasma treatment that he did.
There have been more than 15.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and the country is averaging a record-high 211,000 new cases and 2,330 new deaths a day.
