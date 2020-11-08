Alabama and Notre Dame lead post-Week 10 AP poll after Fighting Irish's win over Clemson

We have a new No. 1 in the AP top 25.

Alabama moved from No. 2 to No. 1 after Clemson fell 47-40 in double overtime at Notre Dame on Saturday night. Notre Dame moves two spots up to No. 2 and ahead of Ohio State at No. 3. Clemson, meanwhile, fell three spots to No. 4. It was the first non-College Football Playoff loss for Clemson in 32 games.

Ohio State beat Rutgers on Saturday night while Alabama was off.

Texas A&M is at No. 5 after dominating South Carolina. The Aggies moved into the top five after Florida easily beat Georgia. The Gators moved up two spots to No. 6 while Georgia fell from No. 5 to No. 12.

Cincinnati is at No. 7 after beating Houston and is followed by a BYU team that easily beat Boise State, Miami, and Indiana. The Hoosiers beat Michigan at home on Saturday and are 3-0 after wins over the Wolverines, Rutgers and Penn State.

Oregon moved up a spot to No. 11 after opening the Pac-12 season with a win over Stanford. USC stayed at No. 20 after needing 14 points and a recovered onside kick in the final three minutes to complete a comeback win over Arizona State.

The full top 25 is below. Undefeated Liberty moved up three spots to No. 22 after knocking off Virginia Tech in an improbable finish.

Notre Dame is at No. 2 in the AP top 25. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images) More

Full AP top 25

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana

