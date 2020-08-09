Alaba not distracted by future talk as Bayern gear up for Barcelona

David Alaba is refusing to be distracted by questions over his future and said Bayern Munich are travelling to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona with nothing to fear.

Versatile Austria defender Alaba is yet to commit to a new contract at the Allianz Arena, with his deal set to expire next year.

Manchester City, coached by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the illustrious clubs linked to Alaba's signature.

Bayern have been increasingly confident of retaining Alaba's services, though, and the player himself is focused only on Die Roten's bid for Champions League glory in Portugal this month.

"My focus is on the next few weeks and that's why I don't let anything else distract me," he said when asked about his future.

Alaba was part of the Bayern side that routed Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to earn a 7-1 aggregate triumph in their last-16 tie, which was completed over five months after it started.

Next up is a quarter-final date with Barca, who were inspired by Lionel Messi in getting past Napoli and into the last eight.

Alaba acknowledges the competition is about to crank up a notch but says Bayern can approach the task with confidence.

"I think it will be even more intense in the next few weeks and that's why we want to prepare well in Portugal so that we're ready," he added.

"The anticipation is huge, of course. Barcelona have a good team, we are aware of that, with very good, individual players, but we want to counter that and go to Portugal with confidence. We need each other, [we cannot] hide."